Huntsman Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) has published its 2022 corporate sustainability report titled, "Solutions for Sustainability," on its website at Huntsman.com/sustainability. This interactive report highlights the many ways in which Huntsman's products provide essential solutions for sustainability challenges. Huntsman's products enable the removal of hundreds of millions of tons of lifetime emissions. Whether it's energy savings in homes and buildings, the lightweighting of aircraft, supporting the electrification of transportation, enabling wind energy, or improving fuel efficiency, Huntsman products are integrally involved in ensuring a more sustainable world for future generations.

"Sustainability, first and foremost, begins with safe operations. We continue to make progress toward our Horizon 2025 targets," said Brittany Benko, Senior Vice President of Environmental, Health, Safety and Manufacturing Excellence and Corporate Sustainability Officer for Huntsman. "Our focus remains on eliminating both process safety incidents and injuries. We continue to take steps to improve energy and water use efficiency, reduce waste, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our operations as we continue to provide sustainable solutions to society."

Highlights from the report include:

50% collective progress on Huntsman's near-term Horizon 2025 targets

5% emissions footprint continues to decrease

20 product safety summaries published

Reduction in total waste intensity

Huntsman discloses against the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), further improving the quality of its disclosures in accordance with both the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) frameworks. Limited assurance has been provided by a third party for operational greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) and water consumption.

About Huntsman:

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2022 revenues of approximately $8 billion from our continuing operations. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 60 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 7,000 associates within our continuing operations. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.

Social Media:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Huntsman_Corp

Facebook: www.facebook.com/huntsmancorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/huntsman

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information in this release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. The forward-looking statements in this release are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances and involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's operations, markets, products, services, prices and other factors as discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Huntsman companies' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Significant risks and uncertainties may relate to, but are not limited to, volatile global economic conditions, cyclical and volatile product markets, disruptions in production at manufacturing facilities, reorganization or restructuring of Huntsman's operations, including any delay of, or other negative developments affecting the ability to implement cost reductions, timing of proposed transactions, and manufacturing optimization improvements in Huntsman businesses and realize anticipated cost savings, and other financial, economic, competitive, environmental, political, legal, regulatory and technological factors. The company assumes no obligation to provide revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by applicable laws.

Huntsman Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Huntsman Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Huntsman Corporation