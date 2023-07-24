MitoSense Officially Joins CAMP as Partner for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) Development

PLYMOUTH, Mass., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MitoSense and the Centre for Advanced Medical Products (CAMP) are delighted to announce that MitoSense has officially joined CAMP as a partner for the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs).

Logo (PRNewswire)

MitoSense, Inc. is a leading biotechnology company focused on developing advanced therapies for neurodegenerative diseases using Mitochondria Organelle Transplantation (MOT™) technology. The company's patented MOT™ technology has shown promising results in treating mitochondrial dysfunction, and it could also be applied to the CARMEV project by improving extracellular vesicles (EVs) from bone marrow MSCs to inhibit ischemia-reperfusion injury after myocardial infarction (MI).

Van Hipp, Chairman of MitoSense, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with CAMP, an esteemed organization dedicated to the development of ATMPs. This partnership allows us to combine our unique MOT™ technology with CAMP's expertise, accelerating the development of life-changing therapies for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases."

CAMP is a leading research center that focuses on bioprocess development, GMP production, and logistics for the development and translation of ATMPs. By bringing together a diverse range of stakeholders, including university hospitals, research institutes, and industry, CAMP is driving innovation and collaboration in the development of ATMPs, ultimately bringing these life-changing therapies to those in need.

Karl-Henrik Grinnemo, Principal Investigator at Uppsala University Hospital, said: "We are excited to welcome MitoSense as a partner in the CARMEV project. Their cutting-edge MOT™ technology has great potential in revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and preventing heart failure. We look forward to working together to bring these innovative therapies to patients."

MitoSense's commitment to rigorous research and clinical trials to validate the safety and efficacy of its therapies aligns with the CARMEV project's goals of characterizing biologically active EV preparations and confirming the safety of the EV product in preclinical in vivo experiments and human in vitro tests. By collaborating with CAMP and leveraging its expertise in cellular biotherapies, MitoSense can work towards generating a final well-characterized EV product under GMP conditions.

MitoSense is contributing in-kind contributions consisting of materials and personnel resources up to a level of around SEK 800,000 per year.

For more information about MitoSense and CAMP, please visit https://www.mitosenseinc.com and https://atmpsweden.se/about-atmp-sweden/current-initiatives/about-camp/, respectively.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MitoSense, Inc.