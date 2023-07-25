Brennan Hires Larry DiVito as Senior Vice President, Development

Joins National Development Team

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Larry DiVito as Senior Vice President, Development. Larry brings over 30 years of experience in real estate development and construction to his new role at Brennan Investment Group.

In his new position as Senior Vice President, Development, Larry will play a pivotal role in Brennan's development activities. Mr. DiVito will focus primarily on preconstruction and entitlement, working in tandem with Bob Klinger, Senior Vice President, to integrate all phases of Brennan's development, currently consisting of 15 projects across the country.

Larry's diverse experience includes development consulting services to various real estate groups over the past five years. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President for Draper and Kramer, where he oversaw multi-family projects and build-to-suit retail developments. Additionally, Larry co-founded Wellington Partners, a real estate company specializing in mid-rise, mixed-use developments, where he served as Managing Partner for over fifteen years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Larry DiVito as our Senior Vice President, Development," said Michael Brennan, Brennan's Chairman and Co-Founder. "Larry's wealth of knowledge and experience in entitlements and construction will be invaluable as we continue to expand our portfolio and undertake new projects. We are confident that his leadership and expertise will contribute to the continued growth of our organization."

Larry DiVito's appointment reinforces Brennan Investment Group's commitment to recruiting top talent and solidifying its position as a leader in industrial real estate investing throughout the United States.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses approximately 46 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 12 regional offices throughout the United States and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

