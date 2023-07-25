LoanCare® Wins $22.6 Million in a 2016 Lawsuit Filed by Freedom Mortgage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, July 24, 2023, a jury returned its verdict in favor of LoanCare® and awarded it $22.6 million in damages on claims of conversion, fraudulent inducement, and unjust enrichment against Freedom Mortgage. The verdict vindicates LoanCare's longstanding reputation as a leading mortgage servicer.

Earlier in the trial, Chief District Court Judge Renee Marie Bumb held that Freedom Mortgage's $40 million claim that LoanCare improperly serviced its defaulted loans was meritless finding, after hearing all of Freedom's evidence, that no reasonable jury could find in Freedom's favor. The court directed a verdict giving judgment to LoanCare on those claims leaving one remaining Freedom claim.

On Freedom Mortgage's $247,000 claim that LoanCare improperly billed for certain default work the jury returned a verdict in Freedom's favor. LoanCare respectfully disagrees with that part of the decision. The billing was a result of the error in the billing process from 2014 that was corrected, and the claim was settled by the parties at that time.

"As we celebrate the court's decision, LoanCare remains focused on our mission to deliver superior servicing experiences and the most advanced technology capabilities to lenders, homeowners and investors," said Dave Worrall, President of LoanCare. "This victory only reinforces our resolve to continue innovating, delivering exceptional products, and providing unparalleled customer satisfaction."

The court ruling affirms that LoanCare remains a trusted industry leader with an unwavering commitment to the highest standards of ethics, accountability, and excellence.

About LoanCare

LoanCare is a top national provider of full service, component, and interim mortgage loan subservicing. The company is known for delivering a superior customer experience through personalization and convenience. Its proprietary portfolio management platform, LoanCare Analytics™, identifies risk and opportunity quickly to enable smarter decisioning across the servicing spectrum. For 40 years, LoanCare has been servicing loans for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage companies and portfolio investors. LoanCare is part of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF ), a Fortune 500 company and leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. For more information, visit www.loancare.com .

