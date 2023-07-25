Nine-Time Top Ten Billboard Charting Artist Kwanza Jones Unites Music & Empowerment With Her Four Latest Releases

SUPERCHARGED CEO, Kwanza Jones drops four new tracks, a collection of remixes titled "Queen Moves Only (The Remixes)"

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine-time and top ten Billboard charting dance music artist Kwanza Jones unveils four new singles which are a collection of remixes titled, " Queen Moves Only (The Remixes) ." These singles are a remix of her original track, " Queen Moves Only ."

Jones, an artist known for her SUPERCHARGED energy, inspiring messages, philanthropic activities, and social impact, has once again captivated audiences with her unparalleled talent and artistic vision. With her latest releases, Jones takes listeners on a sonic voyage, fusing pulsating rhythms with thought-provoking lyrics.

The songs are carefully crafted to motivate listeners to make powerful moves that will impact their lives and community positively.

"Making Queen Moves Only is about being the boss of the things that matter to you. It's about taking action with inspiration, purpose, intention, and strategy," said Jones.

The four new tracks showcase Jones' signature musical style, seamlessly blending elements of pop, dance, and soul into a harmonious fusion. They are a testament to her commitment to pushing creativity and redefining the boundaries of contemporary music.

About Kwanza Jones

Kwanza Jones ' song "Think Again" earned her first appearance on the Billboard charts. She debuted at No. 47 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Club Play Charts.

Kwanza Jones boosts humans and humanity through culture, capital and community. She is a sought-after speaker, accomplished artist, impact investor, and philanthropist. With a multifaceted background spanning music, media, production, law and business, Jones is an energetic and visionary leader. She is CEO and founder of SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones, a motivational media company. Jones has served on numerous boards including the Apollo Theater, Bennett College, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Through her Jones Feliciano Initiative , she has committed over $150 million to education, entrepreneurship, equity and empowerment organizations. To learn more, visit kwanzajones.com and connect with her on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Kwanza Jones Boost Friends Community .

