Console & Associates, P.C.: TIAA Reports Over 2.6 Million Leaked Social Security Numbers Following PBI / MOVEit Data Breach

MARLTON, N.J., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 2,630,717 consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers were compromised when a vulnerability in software used by one of TIAA's vendors allowed hackers to access their confidential data. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the TIAA incident, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 2,630,717 individuals has been compromised. Now, consumers' full names and Social Security numbers may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On July 14, 2023, the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America ("TIAA") filed notice with the Attorney General of Maine describing a third-party data breach at Pension Benefit Information, LLC ("PBI") affecting consumers nationwide. Evidently, the incident stemmed from a vulnerability in the MOVEit file transfer program, which was used by PBI to transmit information provided to PBI by TIAA. According to the notice, the data breach affected an estimated 2,630,717.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Names, and

Social Security numbers.

TIAA provides financial services in the academic, research, medical, cultural, and governmental fields, so many victims of the breach are employees of organizations in these industries. For example, dozens of colleges and universities have been notified of the PBI data breach by TIAA. While these colleges and universities may provide notice of the incident because the breach involved information that consumers provided to TIAA, TIAA is providing notice of the incident as well. PBI may also send out data breach letters.

If you receive a data breach notice from TIAA or PBI, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Data Breach Letter from PBI or TIAA?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from TIAA or PBI should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/ .)

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from PBI or TIAA may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the TIAA data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/teachers-insurance-and-annuity-association-of-america-tiaa-data-breach-investigation/ .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Console & Associates, P.C.

866-778-5500

info@consoleandassociates.com

View original content:

SOURCE Console & Associates, P.C.