ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthPoint Financial Services (SPFS), a full-service mortgage lender operating in 16 states, today announced a partnership with Newzip, a tech-enabled real estate solutions platform. Newzip brings seamless, RESPA-compliant real estate services to SPFS, matching pre-approved borrowers with experienced agents to find homes then providing cash rewards when SPFS borrowers close on home purchases.

SouthPoint Financial Services Creates New Real Estate Division Powered By Newzip

Here's how the new SPFS Preferred Partners Program powered by Newzip works:

SPFS customers can now receive real estate advice tailored to their needs from a dedicated Newzip Home Advisor team that helps them throughout their entire home search, offer-writing, transaction, closing, and moving process.

Once SPFS pre-approves a customer for a home purchase loan, Newzip's advanced algorithms and data analytics match home buyers with the most suitable real estate agents across their national network of trusted professionals.

When SPFS mortgage customers opt into this program, they can save 1% on the sell side and 0.5% on the buy side as a closing credit decreasing their required cash-to-close in rebate eligible states.

Throughout the home buying and financing process, the Newzip platform keeps SPFS loan officers, borrowers, Newzip home advisors, and real estate agents seamlessly connected.

"Adding Newzip real estate services and technology to SouthPoint Financial's fast, friendly mortgage team creates a one-stop shop for our home-buying customers," said SouthPoint Financial Services CEO Mindy Rothenberger. "This partnership helps us double down on our mission to remove all barriers of home ownership and solve all the mysteries of home lending and buying. It adds personalized guidance at every step, giving our customers a confident, informed home buying journey from start to finish."

The SPFS/Newzip partnership is a shared commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, delivering a seamless, efficient, cost-saving journey to homebuyers across America.

"Integrating Newzip's platform into SPFS's mortgage experience will not only elevate the home buying/selling experience, but also makes it more affordable for borrowers in this challenging market," said Newzip CEO Adi Pavlovic. "We're thrilled to power real estate services for SPFS and innovate together in the mortgage industry."

For more information about Newzip and its concierge platform, visit www.newzip.com. To learn more about SouthPoint Financial Services and its services, please visit www.spfs.com.

About Newzip:

Newzip is a real estate platform that empowers mortgage lenders to deliver an end-to-end customer experience. Leveraging a combination of technology and human empathy, Newzip's vision is to create the standard for a modern real estate experience that helps people make informed decisions throughout their entire journey.

About SouthPoint Financial Services:

SouthPoint Financial Services (SPFS) is a full-service, Georgia-based mortgage lender offering government-backed and conventional loans. SPFS is one of the few mortgage lenders that handle every step of the process with in-house processing, underwriting, and document preparation. SPFS's mission is to remove all barriers to homeownership, answer all the questions, and solve all the mysteries of home lending.

