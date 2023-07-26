Stretch Zone Named to Franchise Business Review's 2023 Culture100 List

Independent Research Identified Stretch Zone as One of the Top 100 Franchise Brands with the Best Culture Based on Surveys of Over 36,000 Franchise Owners

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone , the nation's premier assisted stretching brand with a patented strapping system on proprietary tables, was recently named to Franchise Business Review's fourth annual "Culture100" list. The list recognizes the top 100 franchise brands in a 2023 report on the Best Franchise Cultures .

Stretch Zone Logo (PRNewswire)

Founded by Jorden Gold in 2004, Stretch Zone got its start from a desire of wanting to help his Pop-Pop regain mobility. Gold, who was working as a trainer at the time, utilized his background in the wellness space to start stretching his grandfather, who had been bed-ridden due to age and a variety of health complications. He realized through this process that there was room to develop a new approach that amplified the results from stretching. Gold spent months pioneering a proprietary training method that uses a table and straps to help achieve long lasting effects that truly impact day-to-day life. Pop-Pop went from being bed-ridden, to using his walker, to dancing at his grandchild's wedding in a matter of months. Gold knew how many lives could benefit from practitioner-assisted stretching and sought to begin introducing the concept to the nation through franchising.

Franchise Business Review , a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises , as well as in special interest reports throughout the year that identify the top franchises in specific sectors.

Stretch Zone was among more than 360 franchise brands, representing more than 36,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the best franchise cultures. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The brands that were selected received the highest overall ratings based on 17 unique areas that contribute to a strong company culture, including leadership, core values, franchisee community, and engagement.

"Every franchise organization has a different culture and vibe," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "A franchise company's culture – and your potential fit into that culture – should guide your franchise investment decision. Looking at data on how current franchisees rate a brand's culture will tell you how well the franchise leadership team is executing on the vision of the brand, and how well the community of support staff and franchisees work together to achieve their business objectives. The best place to start is with the brands on this year's Culture100 list. These companies outrank other brands by 10%-50% across the key areas that contribute to a positive culture."

Stretch Zone franchisees overall reported the brands company culture as 'very good', highlighting their impressive leadership, strong core values, sense of community and overall enjoyment working with the organization as reasons why Stretch Zone stands out amongst the rest.

"Being recognized by such an established and trustworthy source in the franchising space is truly incredible," said President and CEO of Stretch Zone, Tony Zaccario. "We take tremendous pride in creating a supportive and inclusive company culture and we are honored that our vision is not only shared, but is wholeheartedly embraced by our franchisees – they truly are part of the Stretch Zone family."

For more information about Stretch Zone's franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.stretchzone.com/franchise/.

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2023 Best Franchise Cultures .

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone is a brand that was built with heart. Revolutionizing how we all approach stretching, the brand is on a mission to improve the quality of life for communities by utilizing their proprietary tables and patented strapping system to assist in achieving long term results. With 300 locations open throughout 40 states, this brand has seen incredible growth since its start and has no plans on slowing their momentum. Stretch Zone is looking for experienced franchisees that are passionate about the health and wellness industry and are committed to making a positive impact in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit https://www.stretchzone.com/.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/ . To learn more about FBR's research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com

Media Contacts:

Ashlyn Jensen

Account Executive Franchise Elevator PR

847.346.9014

ajensen@franchiseelevator.com

Franchise Business Review

Ali Forman

B2B Marketing Director

603.319.4818

aforman@franchisebusinessreview.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stretch Zone