TDK Ventures invests in Infinite Uptime's Industry 5.0 digital intelligence platform

Infinite Uptime revolutionizes industrial applications with its state-of-the-art digital intelligence platform that provides real-time fault diagnostics and reliability monitoring for key mechanical equipment in an integrated, smart software platform

The platform employs frequency analysis of vibrations, monitored by sensors integrated into essential machinery to predict failures

TDK Ventures partners with Infinite Uptime to expedite the adoption of cutting-edge technologies that promote automation, downtime reduction, and heightened sustainability in manufacturing and other industrial sectors

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announced today that its subsidiary, TDK Ventures Inc., has invested in the Industry 5.0 - focused startup Infinite Uptime, who's digital intelligence platform leverages state-of-the-art sensor technology, advanced analytics, and machine-learning algorithms to monitor vital mechanical equipment within industrial applications to anticipate and promptly address failures, ensuring optimal uptime and superior performance.

Infinite Uptime's Predictive Maintenance (PdM) platform offers two key capabilities within a single platform: Diagnostics as a Service (DaaS), which monitors critical equipment 24/7 and notifies the presence of any faults, and Digital Reliability Service (DRS), which provides prescriptive actions/interventions and downtime savings. Utilizing frequency analysis of vibrations, monitored by sensors integrated into key machinery, the platform detects degradation and impending failures. This physics-based data foundation drives AI-based decision making, allowing industries to proactively tackle potential issues and optimize their operations. These capabilities play a critical role in advancing Industry 5.0 transformation to enhance manufacturing, production, and industry efficiency while promoting cleaner and more sustainable practices through resource optimization, risk identification/mitigation, and waste reduction.

The need for efficient monitoring and maintenance solutions is increasingly vital as markets continue to shift toward Industry 5.0. Infinite Uptime's platform addresses this demand by delivering a scalable, real-time monitoring system that empowers companies to automate and optimize operations, which in turn reduces downtime and improves overall sustainability.

Infinite Uptime's Predictive Maintenance (PdM) platform seamlessly integrates with existing industrial infrastructure, offering a comprehensive, data-driven approach to predicting and preventing equipment failures. By harnessing the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and advanced analytics, the platform provides actionable insights to decision-makers, driving operational excellence and supporting business growth.

Dr. Raunak Bhinge, CEO of Infinite Uptime, commented, "Our mission is to enable industries to fully embrace the potential of Industry 5.0, equipping them with the necessary tools and insights to accelerate business growth and enhance sustainability. We are thrilled to partner with TDK Ventures, whose expertise and support will accelerate the adoption of our digital-intelligence platform across various industrial sectors."

Nicolas Sauvage, President of TDK Ventures, added, "Infinite Uptime stands at the forefront of the Industry 5.0 revolution, tackling critical challenges in industrial automation and efficiency. Their digital intelligence platform holds the potential to transform how industries operate, paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient future. We are excited to collaborate with Infinite Uptime and support their journey in shaping the future of more sustainable industrial applications."

TDK Ventures invests globally in early-stage startups that leverage fundamental materials science to unlock an attractive and sustainable future for the world. TDK Ventures' goal is to help every startup they invest in achieve their full potential for positive world impact.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2023, TDK posted total sales of USD 16.1 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide.

About TDK Ventures

TDK Ventures Inc. invests in startups to bolster innovation in materials science, energy/power and related areas typically underrepresented in venture capital portfolios. Established in 2019 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of TDK Corporation, the corporate venture company's vision is to propel the digital and energy transformations of segments such as health and wellness, next-generation transportation, robotics and industrial, mixed reality and the wider IoT/IIoT markets. TDK Ventures will co-invest and support promising portfolio companies by providing technical expertise and access to global markets where TDK operates. Interested startups or investment partners may contact TDK Ventures: www.tdk-ventures.com or contact@tdk-ventures.com .

About Infinite Uptime

Infinite Uptime is a global Predictive Maintenance Services and Plant Reliability solutions company. We help maintenance and manufacturing teams to attain the highest level of plant reliability by reducing unplanned downtime, mitigating operational risks, and improving overall efficiency. We leverage Industry 5.0 technologies and a digital-first approach to create responsive maintenance strategies for diverse global manufacturing industries including Cement, Steel, Metals & Mining, FMCG, Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Power, Pharma, Tire, Automotive, Construction, Pipes and more. Our advanced analytics and real-time industrial diagnostics help plant-maintenance leaders and condition-based monitoring teams to accurately predict and avoid machine failure every single time.

