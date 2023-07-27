Princess Adds Casual Dining, Exclusive Service Delivery and More to Plus and Premier Packages with No Price Increases

New Enhancements in Value-Packed Inclusive Packages Offer More Than 70% in Savings

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises today announced several valuable new updates to its popular Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages, providing guests with even more inclusive options at no additional cost, including casual dining, OceanNow delivery service, room service delivery, and express Green Lane embarkation.

Indulge in more Casual Dining at no cost

For voyages embarking August 12 and beyond, guests on Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages will enjoy savory prix fixe dining options in the ship's casual restaurants, including Vines, Salty Dog Pub, O'Malleys, Ocean Terrace, Planks, Steamers, Alfredo's, and GiGi's. The addition of new three-course, pre-fixed menus gives Plus and Premier guests more food options than ever before without any extra charges. For those who prefer sailing on Princess Standard, the casual prix fixe dining will be $14.99 and individual selections will continue with a la carte pricing.

"Great food is fundamental to the Princess Cruises experience," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "By incorporating our casual dining experiences into the Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages, guests can now indulge in more memorable meals tailored to their dining style preferences without hesitation, all while enjoying unparalleled value."

All guests can continue to enjoy top-quality culinary options at no additional charge. Complimentary dining options for all guests include exquisite multi-course meals in all main dining rooms, buffet-style delights at World Fresh Market and Horizons Court, scrumptious treats at the International Café, poolside offerings at Slice, Coffee & Cones, and more, as well as traditional stateroom breakfast available using the classic door hanger menus.

Access the Princess Exclusive OceanNow Service

Princess sets the bar in service with its revolutionary OceanNow on-demand, location-based delivery service. To activate this industry exclusive service, there will be a nominal one-time activation fee of $14.99 per guest, per voyage. However, the access fee is waived for all guests sailing on Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages.

Complimentary Room Service Delivery

Princess staterooms are a sanctuary for guests and views from industry leading large balconies are epic. To maximize the stateroom experience, Princess Plus and Princess Premier participants will have the standard $5 per delivery room service charge waived. That means no extra charges for the ease and luxury of on-demand service anywhere, anyplace or anytime on a Princess ship for Plus and Premier Guests.

"We take great pride in pampering our guests with friendly service and exceeding their expectations. By offering the OceanNow Service and Room Service without any additional fees to Princess Plus and Princess Premier guests, we aim to elevate their journey to an unparalleled level of comfort, indulgence and value," said Sami Kohen, Princess vice president of food and beverage.

Seamless and Speedy Boarding with OceanReady "Green Lane"

As part of our commitment to delivering the smoothest and fastest embarkation process in the industry, the Princess App now boasts an enhanced OceanReady process. Guests achieve express "Green Lane Status" by ensuring all travel information and documents are complete and by having the exclusive Princess Medallion delivered to home before embarkation day when they'll proceed directly to the ship with no lines or hassles. For the ultimate convenience, both Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages include complimentary Medallion at home delivery. For guests on Princess Standard fares, a nominal shipping fee of $10 per stateroom will be added on Medallion/Accessory orders shipped to home.

Unbeatable Savings in Value-Packed Inclusive Packages

These expanded enhancements demonstrate the cruise line's focus on providing unmatched service and value for guests. Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages offer an astounding 70% or more in savings compared to purchasing items a la carte.

Princess Plus

For just $60 per person per day, Princess Plus now includes the following at more than 70% off retail value if components are purchased separately, saving guests up to $668 on a 7-Day cruise:

Plus Beverage Package (covering drinks up to $15 , specialty coffees, smoothies and bottled water, as well as 25 percent off bottles of wine)

NEW! Unlimited MedallionNet 2.0 with Fleetwide Starlink and 5G for single device

Daily crew appreciation (e.g., gratuities)

NEW! Two prix fixe meals at any casual dining location per voyage

NEW! Free OceanNow Delivery Service Activation

NEW! Complimentary Room Service

NEW! "Green Lane" Express Boarding (Free Medallion device delivery included)

Two boutique fitness classes per voyage (e.g., Pure Barre, YogaSix, StretchLab)

Two premium crafted desserts per day

Unlimited premium fresh juices

Princess Premier

For just $80 per person per day, Princess Premier maximize inclusions and enjoy a more than 75% savings on the following inclusions:

Premier Beverage Package (covering drinks up to $20 , champagne by the glass, specialty coffees, smoothies and bottled water, as well as 25 percent off bottles of wine)

NEW! Unlimited MedallionNet 2.0 with Fleetwide Starlink and 5G for up to 4 devices

Daily crew appreciation (e.g., gratuities)

Two nights of specialty dining

NEW! Unlimited prix fixe meals at any casual dining location

NEW! Free OceanNow Delivery Service Activation

NEW! Complimentary Room Service

NEW! "Green Lane" Express Boarding (Free Medallion device delivery included)

Reserved seating in the Princess Theater

Unlimited boutique fitness classes per voyage (e.g., Pure Barre, YogaSix, StretchLab)

Unlimited premium crafted desserts

Unlimited premium fresh juices

Unlimited Digital Photo package / Princess Prizes

Complimentary Medallion accessory

All cruise packages are available when booking online, in Cruise Personalizer, through a professional travel advisor or by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237). More details can be found at here.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

