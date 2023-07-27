Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the June 30, 2023 Quarter

AMESBURY, Mass., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for BankProv (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $3.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $5.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $5.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $11.1 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
In announcing these results, Carol Houle, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer said, "Net interest margin has declined significantly due to our cost of funds outpacing yield on assets. The ten rate hikes since the beginning of 2022, coupled with the speed in which deposits can be moved, has pressured banks to increase deposit rates at a faster pace to remain competitive."
"It is important, as a leadership team, to evaluate all areas of revenue and expense to ensure the bank is operating at optimum efficiency. During the quarter, we have made concerted efforts to reduce costs and evaluate fees on deposit products to reduce the negative impact that the increased cost of funds had on our performance," said Joe Reilly, Co-Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Reilly continued, "Our results for the period reflect our restructured management team and our focus on our revised business plan, operations, and risk tolerance in light of the events and the losses that occurred in late 2022. We have made a concerted effort to adjust our business practices and strategies to better monitor and manage our risk position, capital position, liquidity, growth of our Banking as a Service operations, and overall asset growth. In this regard, we have updated internal metrics and limitations in these areas to better manage and monitor our overall risk position, including generally managing overall asset growth to 5% per year, and we have adopted more comprehensive capital management policies and procedures. We believe these efforts will assist the Company in implementing a measured growth strategy that does not create undue operational risk while meeting supervisory expectations.
Income Statement Results
Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Compared to Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net interest and dividend income was $14.9 million, which represents a decrease of $914,000, or 5.8%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Net interest and dividend income was negatively impacted by an increase in interest expense of $3.2 million, or 65.7%, to $8.0 million compared to $4.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, partially offset by an increase in interest and dividend income of $2.3 million, or 10.9%, to $22.9 million compared to $20.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Interest expense increased primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 101 basis points to 3.04% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 2.03% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, primarily due to rising interest rates and a larger proportion of the portfolio consisting of higher-cost money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $240.7 million, or 31.3%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to increases in the average balances of money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Interest and dividend income increased primarily due to an increase in the average balance of short-term investments of $195.5 million to $236.4 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $40.9 million as of March 31, 2023.The increase resulted in an increase of interest earned of $2.6 million to $3.0 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $383,000 as of March 31, 2023. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in interest and fees on loans of $354,000, or 1.8%, to $19.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $20.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily a result of the $45.3 million decrease in the average balance of loans.
A credit loss benefit of $1.1 million was recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 due to improvements in the near-term Gross Domestic Product ("GDP") and unemployment rate forecasts. Reduced balances in the commercial real estate, commercial, and enterprise value loan portfolios, which have a higher credit risk compared to the Bank's other loan portfolios such as mortgage warehouse and construction and land development also contributed to the benefit. In addition, updated valuations increased collateral values for individually analyzed loans in the enterprise value portfolio, causing a decrease in the reserve for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, noninterest income was $1.7 million, which represents a decrease of $245,000, or 12.6%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in customer services fees on deposit accounts and other income, partially offset by an increase in other service charges. Customer service fees on deposit accounts decreased $210,000, or 21.5%, primarily due to decreased fees generated from cash vault services for our customers who operate Bitcoin ATMs as management suspended services while they continue to evaluate the services offered. Included in the customer service fees on deposit accounts was $238,000 for implementation and activity fees charged to Banking as a Service ("BaaS") customers for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $245,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Other service charges and fees increased $76,000, or 16.9%, primarily due to prepayment penalties in our commercial real estate portfolio. Other income decreased $117,000, or 46.6%, primarily due to a decrease in sales of other repossessed assets.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, noninterest expense was $12.8 million, which represents a decrease of $460,000, or 3.5%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in professional fees and salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by an increase in other expense. Professional fees decreased $484,000 from $1.4 million to $919,000 primarily due to decreased legal, audit, and compliance costs which were elevated for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 due to services pertaining to the events that led to losses recorded during 2022. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $435,000 from $8.5 million to $8.1 million due to a reduction in personnel servicing the enterprise value portfolio. Other expenses increased $198,000 from $672,000 to $870,000 due to loan workout expenses.
Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Compared to Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net interest and dividend income was $14.9 million, which represents a decrease of $3.7 million, or 19.9%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The net interest and dividend income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was negatively impacted by an increase in interest expense of $7.4 million to $8.0 million compared to $547,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which was offset by an increase in interest and dividend income of $3.7 million, or 19.4%, to $22.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $19.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Interest expense increased primarily due to rising interest rates and a larger proportion of higher-cost money market accounts and certificates of deposit in the portfolio. Rising interest rates resulted in an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 280 basis points to 3.04% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase in interest expense was also driven by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $201.1 million, or 24.9%, to $1.01 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $807.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Interest and dividend income increased primarily due to rising interest rates, which resulted in an increased yield on interest-earning assets of 121 basis points to 5.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 4.46% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The rising interest rates resulted in interest earned on short-term investments of $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $400,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and interest earned on loans of $19.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $18.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was partially offset by the $118.3 million, or 8.1%, reduction in the average balance of loans to $1.35 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from $1.47 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
A credit loss benefit of $1.1 million was recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 due to improvements in the near-term Gross Domestic Product ("GDP") and unemployment rate forecasts. Reduced balances in the commercial real estate, commercial, and enterprise value loan portfolios, which have a higher credit risk compared to the Bank's other loan portfolios such as mortgage warehouse and construction and land development also contributed to the benefit. In addition, updated valuations increased collateral values for individually analyzed loans in the enterprise value portfolio, causing a decrease in the reserve for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, noninterest income was $1.7 million, which represents an increase of $150,000, or 9.7%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in customer service fees on deposit accounts and other income, partially offset by a decrease in the gain on loans sold. Customer service fees on deposit accounts increased $150,000, or 24.2%, which was primarily attributable to implementation and activity fees charged to BaaS customers of $238,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $46,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Other income increased $98,000, or 272.2%, primarily due to insurance proceeds from replacement of damaged equipment. Gain on loans sold decreased $187,000, or 100%, primarily due to the sale of residential mortgage loans in June 2022.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, noninterest expense was $12.8 million, which represents an increase of $1.4 million, or 12.8%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, deposit insurance expense, professional fees, and software depreciation and implementation expenses. The increase of $787,000, or 10.7%, in salary and employee benefits compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was primarily due to an increase in staff to support strategic initiatives within our deposit products and services. Deposit insurance increased $214,000, or 139.0%, primarily due to an increase in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's ("FDIC") insurance assessment rate schedules. Professional fees increased $210,000, or 29.6%, primarily due to increased audit and compliance costs. Software depreciation and implementation expenses increased $156,000, or 47.7%, primarily due to software licenses needed for the increased number of staff.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest and dividend income was $30.7 million, which represents a decrease of $5.4 million, or 15.9%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to rising interest rates which resulted in increased costs of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 237 basis points to 2.60% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.23% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The cost of borrowings increased 195 basis points to 3.98% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 2.02% for the six months ended June 30. 2022. The decrease in net interest and dividend income was further supported by an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities of $132.6 million, or 16.2%, which was due to an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $85.5 million, or 10.6%, and an increase in the average total borrowings or $47.1 million, or 338.4%.
Interest and dividend income increased $5.9 million, or 15.7%, to $43.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $37.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in interest and dividend income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily driven by an increase of interest and fees on loans of $2.9 million, or 7.9%, and an increase in interest on short-term investments of $2.9 million, or 632.2%. The yield on loans increased 78 basis points to 5.79% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 5.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The yield on short-term investments increased 432 basis points to 4.83% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.51% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
A credit loss expense of $712,000 was recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a credit loss expense of $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, which represents a decrease of $412,000, or 36.7%. The credit loss expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was driven by the need to replenish the allowance due to $3.6 million of net charge-offs that occurred during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 in the enterprise value portfolio. The expense was partially offset by improvements in the near-term GDP and unemployment rate forecasts, as well as a reduction of the loan balances in the commercial real estate, commercial, and enterprise value loan portfolios, which have a higher credit risk compared to the Bank's other loan portfolios. Also, updated valuations during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 increased collateral values for individually analyzed loans in the enterprise value portfolio partially offset the credit loss expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The $1.1 million provision for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was based on the incurred loss model, and was primarily the result of loan portfolio growth.
For the six months ended June 30, 2023, noninterest income was $3.6 million, which represents an increase of $777,000, or 27.1%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was due to customer service fees on deposit accounts and other income, partially offset by a decrease in gain on loans sold. Customer service fees increased $548,000 due to fees generated from cash vault services for our customers who operate Bitcoin ATMs and implementation and activity fees charges to BaaS customers. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, management suspended Bitcoin ATM deposit services while they continue to evaluate the services offered. Implementation and activity fees charged to BaaS customers for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $483,000, compared to $79,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Other income increased $339,000 due to insurance proceeds. Gain on loans sold decreased $284,000 primarily due to the sale of residential mortgage loans in June 2022.
For the six months ended June 30, 2023, noninterest expense was $26.0 million, which represents an increase of $3.2 million, or 14.3%. The increase was due to salaries and employee benefits, professional fees, deposit insurance expense, software depreciation and implementation expense, partially offset by a decrease in write downs of other assets and receivables. Salaries and employee benefits increased $2.1 million, or 14.8%, primarily due to an increase in staff to support strategic initiatives within our deposit products and services. Professional fees increased $885,000, or 61.6%, due to increased legal, audit, and compliance costs which were elevated for the first quarter of 2023 due to services pertaining to the events that led to losses recorded during 2022. Deposit insurance increased $341,000, or 111.8%, primarily due to an increase in the FDIC's insurance assessment rate schedules. Software depreciation and implementation expenses increased $279,000, or 44.9%, primarily due to software licenses needed for the increased staff. In 2022, there was a write down of an SBA receivable in the first quarter after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined that $395,000 was uncollectible.
Balance Sheet Results
June 30, 2023 Compared to March 31, 2023
Total assets increased $59.4 million, or 3.5%, to $1.76 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.70 billion at March 31, 2023. The primary reason for the increase was increases in cash and cash equivalents and in net loans. Cash and cash equivalents increased $53.7 million or 22.0% due to increased deposit balances. The Bank deems select specialty deposits expected to be short-term as volatile. The Bank held $171.3 million of these deposits as of June 30, 2023, compared to $91.9 million as of March 31, 2023. These deposits are currently being held as cash in short-term investments.
Net loans increased $10.2 million, or 0.8%, and were $1.33 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.32 billion at March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily driven by increases in mortgage warehouse loans of $24.6 million, or 16.5%, and construction and land development loans of $12.0 million, or 14.1%. The increase in net loans was partially offset by decreases in the commercial real estate portfolio of $9.4 million, or 2.1%, the commercial loan portfolio of $6.4 million, or 3.3%, and digital asset loans. The Bank's continued efforts to reduce its digital asset lending portfolio resulted in a decrease of $10.2 million, or 37.9% to $16.8 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease in the digital asset loan portfolio was driven by paydowns on the loans secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs as well as the payoff of a $5.7 million line of credit.
Total liabilities increased $55.8 million, or 3.7%, to $1.55 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $1.49 billion at March 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in deposits and total borrowings. Deposits were $1.45 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $1.40 billion as of March 31, 2023, which represents an increase of $44.2 million, or 3.1%. The increase in deposits was primarily related to an increase of $41.2 million, or 18.7% in specialty deposits, which were $261.0 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $219.8 million as of March 31, 2023. Specialty deposits consist of deposits from BaaS and digital asset customers. BaaS deposits totaled $235.6 million as of June 30, 2023, which represents a $74.0 million increase from March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the Bank considered $171.3 million of the specialty deposit balances to be volatile and is holding these deposits as cash. Included in BaaS deposits was $106.6 million related to BaaS customers whose business model focuses on digital assets, which represents a $54.9 million increase from March 31, 2023. Non-BaaS digital asset deposits totaled $25.3 million as of June 30, 2023, which represents a $32.8 million decrease from March 31, 2023. Total borrowings increased $11.5 million, or 16.8%, to $79.8 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $68.3 million at March 31, 2023 to fund loan growth.
As of June 30, 2023, shareholders' equity was $215.1 million compared to $211.5 million at March 31, 2023, which represents an increase of $3.6 million, or 1.7%. The increase was primarily due to net income of $3.5 million, stock-based compensation expense of $332,000, and employee stock ownership plan shares earned of $169,000, partially offset by other comprehensive loss of $322,000.
June 30, 2023 Compared to December 31, 2022
Total assets increased $125.2 million, or 7.7%, to $1.76 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.64 billion at December 31, 2022 due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by decreases in net loans and other repossessed assets. Cash and cash equivalents increased $217.2 million, or 269.4% due to increased deposit balances and a decrease in net loans. The Bank deems select specialty deposits expected to be short-term as volatile. The Bank held $171.3 million of these deposits as of June 30, 2023 as cash in short-term investments. No deposits were held as volatile as of December 31, 2022. Other repossessed assets decreased $6.1 million due to the sale of the remaining cryptocurrency mining rigs that were repossessed during 2022.
Net loans decreased $82.5 million, or 5.8%, and were $1.33 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases in mortgage warehouse loans of $39.5 million, or 18.5%, commercial loans of $29.0 million, or 13.4%, commercial real estate loans of $15.6 million, or 3.4%, and digital asset loans. The Bank's continued efforts to reduce its digital asset portfolio resulted in a decrease of $24.0 million, or 58.9%. The decrease in the digital asset loan portfolio was driven by paydowns on outstanding lines of credit as well as the payoff of a $4.8 million loan secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs during the first quarter of 2023 and the payoff of a $5.7 million line of credit during the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in net loans was partially offset by an increase in the construction and land development portfolio of $25.0 million, or 33.9%.
Total liabilities increased $117.7 million, or 8.2%, to $1.55 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $1.43 billion at December 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in deposits, partially offset by a decrease in borrowings. Deposits were $1.45 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $1.28 billion as of December 31, 2022, which represents an increase of $168.5 million, or 13.2%. The increase in deposits was primarily related to an increase of $158.2 million in specialty deposits, which were $261.0 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $102.8 million as of December 31, 2022. Specialty deposits consist of deposits by BaaS and digital asset customers. BaaS deposits totaled $235.6 million as of June 30, 2023, which represents a $190.3 million increase from December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, the Bank considered $171.3 million of the specialty deposit balances to be volatile and is holding these deposits as cash. Included in BaaS deposits was $106.6 million related to BaaS customers whose business model focuses on digital assets, which represents an $86.0 million increase from December 31, 2022. Non-BaaS digital asset deposits totaled $25.3 million as of June 30, 2023, which represents a $32.2 million decrease from December 31, 2022. The increase in deposits was partially offset by a decrease in borrowings of $47.1 million, or 37.1%, primarily driven by a decrease in overnight borrowings.
As of June 30, 2023, shareholders' equity was $215.1 million compared to $207.5 million at December 31, 2022, which represents an increase of $7.5 million, or 3.6%. The increase was primarily due to net income of $5.6 million. Also contributing to the increase was a one-time, cumulative-effect adjustment for the adoption of CECL which increased retained earnings by $696,000. Shareholders' equity also increased due to stock-based compensation expense of $651,000, employee stock ownership plan shares earned of $356,000, and other comprehensive income of $309,000.
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
At
At
At
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
32,254
$
27,669
$
42,923
Short-term investments
265,604
216,509
37,706
Cash and cash equivalents
297,858
244,178
80,629
Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)
27,656
28,744
28,600
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
3,309
3,095
4,266
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $23,981, $24,812, and $28,069 as of
June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively
1,333,564
1,323,390
1,416,047
Bank owned life insurance
44,153
43,881
43,615
Premises and equipment, net
13,400
13,439
13,580
Other repossessed assets
—
—
6,051
Accrued interest receivable
5,007
5,836
6,597
Right-of-use assets
3,861
3,902
3,942
Deferred tax asset, net
15,722
15,692
16,793
Other assets
17,057
19,996
16,261
Total assets
$
1,761,587
$
1,702,153
$
1,636,381
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
404,012
$
460,836
$
520,226
Interest-bearing
1,044,074
943,085
759,356
Total deposits
1,448,086
1,403,921
1,279,582
Borrowings:
Short-term borrowings
70,000
50,000
108,500
Long-term borrowings
9,763
18,296
18,329
Total borrowings
79,763
68,296
126,829
Operating lease liabilities
4,227
4,255
4,282
Other liabilities
14,439
14,229
18,146
Total liabilities
1,546,515
1,490,701
1,428,839
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock; authorized 50,000 shares:
no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized;
17,684,720, 17,693,818, and 17,669,698 shares issued and outstanding
at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
177
177
177
Additional paid-in capital
123,444
123,144
122,847
Retained earnings
100,894
97,432
94,630
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,891)
(1,569)
(2,200)
Unearned compensation - ESOP
(7,552)
(7,732)
(7,912)
Total shareholders' equity
215,072
211,452
207,542
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,761,587
$
1,702,153
$
1,636,381
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
19,652
$
20,006
$
18,558
$
39,658
$
36,770
Interest and dividends on debt securities
246
238
194
484
373
Interest on short-term investments
2,978
383
400
3,361
459
Total interest and dividend income
22,876
20,627
19,152
43,503
37,602
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
7,670
3,901
476
11,571
931
Interest on short-term borrowings
230
824
—
1,054
—
Interest on long-term borrowings
74
86
71
160
141
Total interest expense
7,974
4,811
547
12,785
1,072
Net interest and dividend income
14,902
15,816
18,605
30,718
36,530
Credit loss (benefit) expense - loans
(740)
2,935
1,005
2,195
1,088
Credit loss (benefit) expense - off-balance
(327)
(1,156)
36
(1,483)
36
Total credit loss (benefit) expense
(1,067)
1,779
1,041
712
1,124
Net interest and dividend income after
15,969
14,037
17,564
30,006
35,406
Noninterest income:
Customer service fees on deposit accounts
769
979
619
1,748
1,200
Service charges and fees - other
527
451
452
978
828
Bank owned life insurance income
272
266
258
538
514
Gain on loans sold, net
—
—
187
—
284
Other income
134
251
36
385
46
Total noninterest income
1,702
1,947
1,552
3,649
2,872
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
8,109
8,544
7,322
16,653
14,511
Occupancy expense
421
421
398
842
837
Equipment expense
151
144
143
295
281
Deposit insurance
368
278
154
646
305
Data processing
374
361
344
735
679
Marketing expense
161
83
70
244
197
Professional fees
919
1,403
709
2,322
1,437
Directors' compensation
164
200
267
364
521
Software depreciation and implementation
483
417
327
900
621
Insurance expense
450
452
448
902
895
Service fees
281
236
225
517
433
Write down of other assets and receivables
—
—
—
—
395
Other
870
672
900
1,542
1,606
Total noninterest expense
12,751
13,211
11,307
25,962
22,718
Income before income tax expense
4,920
2,773
7,809
7,693
15,560
Income tax expense
1,459
670
2,190
2,129
4,416
Net income
$
3,461
$
2,103
$
5,619
$
5,564
$
11,144
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.21
$
0.13
$
0.34
$
0.34
$
0.68
Diluted
0.21
$
0.13
$
0.33
$
0.34
$
0.66
Weighted Average Shares:
Basic
16,568,664
16,530,627
16,460,248
16,549,751
16,488,941
Diluted
16,570,017
16,531,266
16,882,933
16,550,666
16,957,186
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Net Interest Income Analysis
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
Interest
Interest
Interest
Average
Earned/
Yield/
Average
Earned/
Yield/
Average
Earned/
Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Paid
Rate (6)
Balance
Paid
Rate (6)
Balance
Paid
Rate (6)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)
$
1,346,654
$
19,652
5.84 %
$
1,391,941
$
20,006
5.75 %
$
1,465,000
$
18,558
5.07 %
Short-term investments
236,367
2,978
5.04 %
40,931
383
3.74 %
219,555
400
0.73 %
Debt securities available-
28,278
197
2.79 %
28,727
193
2.69 %
32,687
190
2.33 %
Federal Home Loan Bank
2,254
49
8.70 %
2,639
45
6.82 %
1,388
4
1.15 %
Total interest-earning
1,613,553
22,876
5.67 %
1,464,238
20,627
5.63 %
1,718,630
19,152
4.46 %
Non-interest earning assets
99,685
117,178
88,932
Total assets
$
1,713,238
$
1,581,416
$
1,807,562
Liabilities and
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings accounts
$
149,625
$
408
1.09 %
$
142,457
$
111
0.31 %
$
152,932
$
51
0.13 %
Money market accounts
513,348
4,550
3.55 %
313,077
1,913
2.44 %
331,998
211
0.25 %
NOW accounts
115,869
202
0.70 %
127,124
146
0.46 %
264,038
135
0.20 %
Certificates of deposit
230,023
2,510
4.36 %
185,470
1,731
3.73 %
58,781
79
0.54 %
Total interest-bearing
1,008,865
7,670
3.04 %
768,128
3,901
2.03 %
807,749
476
0.24 %
Borrowings
Short-term borrowings
18,352
230
5.01 %
69,647
824
4.73 %
857
—
— %
Long-term borrowings
16,148
74
1.83 %
18,307
86
1.88 %
13,500
71
2.10 %
Total borrowings
34,500
304
3.52 %
87,954
910
4.14 %
14,357
71
1.98 %
Total interest-bearing
1,043,365
7,974
3.06 %
856,082
4,811
2.25 %
822,106
547
0.27 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
437,167
495,067
726,623
Other noninterest-bearing
19,380
20,469
19,568
Total liabilities
1,499,912
1,371,618
1,568,297
Total equity
213,326
209,798
239,265
Total liabilities and
equity
$
1,713,238
$
1,581,416
$
1,807,562
Net interest income
$
14,902
$
15,816
$
18,605
Interest rate spread (3)
2.61 %
3.38 %
4.19 %
Net interest-earning assets (4)
$
570,188
$
608,156
$
896,524
Net interest margin (5)
3.69 %
4.32 %
4.33 %
Average interest-earning assets
154.65 %
171.04 %
209.05 %
(1)
Interest earned/paid on loans includes mortgage warehouse loan origination fee income of $213,000, $262,000, and $239,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
(2)
Includes loans held for sale.
(3)
Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(4)
Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(6)
Annualized.
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Interest
Interest
Average
Earned/
Yield/
Average
Earned/
Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Paid
Rate (6)
Balance
Paid
Rate (6)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)
$
1,369,172
$
39,658
5.79 %
$
1,467,122
$
36,770
5.01 %
Short-term investments
139,189
3,361
4.83 %
178,483
459
0.51 %
Debt securities available-for-sale
28,501
389
2.73 %
34,245
365
2.13 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
2,445
95
7.77 %
1,088
8
1.47 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,539,307
43,503
5.65 %
1,680,938
37,602
4.47 %
Non-interest earning assets
108,385
87,247
Total assets
$
1,647,692
$
1,768,185
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings accounts
$
146,061
$
519
0.71 %
$
153,205
$
91
0.12 %
Money market accounts
413,765
6,463
3.12 %
362,268
460
0.25 %
NOW accounts
121,466
348
0.57 %
228,498
218
0.19 %
Certificates of deposit
207,870
4,241
4.08 %
59,699
162
0.54 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
889,162
11,571
2.60 %
803,670
931
0.23 %
Borrowings
Short-term borrowings
43,857
1,054
4.81 %
431
—
— %
Long-term borrowings
17,222
160
1.86 %
13,500
141
2.09 %
Total borrowings
61,079
1,214
3.98 %
13,931
141
2.02 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
950,241
12,785
2.69 %
817,601
1,072
0.26 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
465,958
692,394
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
19,921
20,312
Total liabilities
1,436,120
1,530,307
Total equity
211,572
237,878
Total liabilities and
equity
$
1,647,692
$
1,768,185
Net interest income
$
30,718
$
36,530
Interest rate spread (3)
2.96 %
4.21 %
Net interest-earning assets (4)
$
589,066
$
863,337
Net interest margin (5)
3.99 %
4.35 %
Average interest-earning assets to
interest-bearing liabilities
161.99 %
205.59 %
(1)
Interest earned/paid on loans includes mortgage warehouse loan origination fee income of $475,000 and $580,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
(2)
Includes loans held for sale.
(3)
Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(4)
Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(6)
Annualized.
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Select Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets (1)
0.81 %
0.53 %
1.24 %
0.68 %
1.26 %
Return on average equity (1)
6.49 %
4.01 %
9.39 %
5.26 %
9.37 %
Interest rate spread (1) (2)
2.61 %
3.39 %
4.19 %
2.96 %
4.21 %
Net interest margin (1) (3)
3.69 %
4.32 %
4.33 %
3.99 %
4.35 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)
2.98 %
3.34 %
2.51 %
3.15 %
2.57 %
Efficiency ratio (4)
76.79 %
74.37 %
56.27 %
75.54 %
57.75 %
Average interest-earning assets to
average interest-bearing liabilities
154.65 %
171.04 %
209.05 %
161.99 %
205.59 %
Average equity to average assets
12.45 %
13.27 %
13.24 %
12.84 %
13.45 %
At
At
At
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
Asset Quality
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial real estate
$
160
$
55
$
56
Commercial
70
193
101
Enterprise value
4,310
4,397
92
Digital asset
16,768
26,602
26,488
Residential real estate
361
224
227
Construction and land development
—
—
—
Consumer
—
—
—
Mortgage warehouse
—
—
—
Total non-accrual loans
21,669
31,471
26,964
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
—
—
—
Other repossessed assets
—
—
6,051
Total non-performing assets
$
21,669
$
31,471
$
33,015
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans (5)
1.77 %
1.84 %
1.94 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans
110.67 %
78.84 %
104.10 %
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (5)
1.60 %
2.33 %
1.87 %
Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets
1.23 %
1.85 %
1.65 %
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets (6)
1.23 %
1.85 %
2.02 %
Capital and Share Related
Stockholders' equity to total assets
12.2 %
12.4 %
12.7 %
Book value per share
$
12.16
$
11.95
$
11.75
Market value per share
$
8.28
$
6.84
$
7.28
Shares outstanding
17,684,720
17,693,818
17,669,698
(1)
Annualized where appropriate.
(2)
Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.
(4)
Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net.
(5)
Loans are presented at amortized cost (excluding accrued interest).
(6)
Non-performing assets consists of non-accrual loans plus loans accruing but 90 days overdue and other repossessed assets.
At
At
At
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
(In thousands)
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Commercial real estate
$
438,029
32.26 %
$
447,461
33.19 %
$
453,592
31.41 %
Commercial
187,965
13.85 %
194,335
14.41 %
216,931
15.02 %
Enterprise value
436,574
32.15 %
437,570
32.46 %
438,745
30.38 %
Digital asset (1)
16,768
1.24 %
26,981
2.00 %
40,781
2.82 %
Residential real estate
7,490
0.55 %
7,661
0.57 %
8,165
0.57 %
Construction and land development
96,757
7.13 %
84,800
6.29 %
72,267
5.00 %
Consumer
207
0.02 %
281
0.02 %
391
0.03 %
Mortgage warehouse
173,755
12.80 %
149,113
11.06 %
213,244
14.77 %
1,357,545
100.00 %
1,348,202
100.00 %
1,444,116
100.00 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(23,981)
(24,812)
(28,069)
Net loans
$
1,333,564
$
1,323,390
$
1,416,047
(1)
Includes $16.8 million, $20.9 million, and $26.5 million in loans secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. The remaining balances consist of digital asset lines of credit.
At
At
At
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2023
2023
2022
Noninterest-bearing:
Demand
$
404,012
$
460,836
$
520,226
Interest-bearing:
NOW
111,701
122,721
145,533
Regular savings
159,940
158,470
141,802
Money market deposits
530,964
451,427
318,417
Certificates of deposit:
Certificate accounts of $250,000 or more
20,869
17,659
11,449
Certificate accounts less than $250,000
220,600
192,808
142,155
Total interest-bearing
1,044,074
943,085
759,356
Total deposits (1)(2)(3)
$
1,448,086
$
1,403,921
$
1,279,582
(1)
Includes $235.6 million, $161.7 million, $45.3 million in BaaS deposits at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
(2)
Includes $25.3 million, $58.1 million, and $57.5 million in digital asset deposits at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
(3)
Of total deposits the FDIC insured approximately 53%, 56%, and 55% and the remaining 47%, 44%, and 45% were insured through the DIF, as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
