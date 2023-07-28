This Week in People & Culture News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including a celebration of Black businesses and an Indigenous film festival.
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering different cultural groups stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story.
- Now and Later® and La La Anthony Team Up to Spotlight Self-Care Companies for National Black Business Month
Kicking off in honor of International Self-Care Day, Now and Later and La La are encouraging everyone to take a pause in their day for a moment of self-care. To help fans celebrate, La La has unveiled a hand-picked list of Black-owned self-care businesses with products and services that can be added to any self-care routine.
- HI, GAY! - Canned Vodka Soda Brand created by and for the LGBTQ+ community Aims to Destigmatize the word 'Gay', Launches with Four Iconic Flavors
"There has been a distinct lack of LGBTQ+ representation in the alcohol industry, but Gay Water aims to change this," says Spencer Hoddeson, Founder and CEO of Gay Water.
- Bank of America Awards $1M Grant to National Juneteenth Museum
"The National Juneteenth Museum will be a social and economic anchor in Fort Worth that will serve as a catalyst for community education and growth. The bank's foundational support acknowledges the significant role Juneteenth plays in our city's history and is another demonstration of our commitment to advance economic opportunity and racial equality," said Mike Pavell, Bank of America Fort Worth President.
- SWAIA Announces Get Indigenous Film Festival
"Film and television can reach a diverse audience who may have not been exposed to the rich beauty of Indigenous cultures. Our mission is to promote Native arts from every culture, this includes the culture of the silver screen," said Executive Director Jamie Schulze (Northern Cheyenne / Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate).
- The New York Women's Foundation Doubles Down on Investment to Advance Reproductive Justice, Safety & Healing Through Summer 2023 Grantmaking Efforts
For its June grants, The Foundation is investing in the infrastructure and sustainability of our communities and shaping our stories, while advancing its early investment strategy to create a more equitable and just future. As backlash against the movement for gender, racial, and economic justice continues, The Foundation acts in solidarity with partners by stepping up its investment in those closest to the issues.
- Project Matty: Revolutionizing Care for Children with Autism and ADHD Through AI
M.A.T.T.Y. engages in insightful chats with caregivers, learning about each child's unique traits, and using this information to create personalized virtual pets. These AI-powered pals provide children with an engaging, safe environment where they can develop essential skills beyond clinical settings.
- PepsiCo Announces Largest Southwestern Athletic Conference Partnership to Date in Expanded Deal, Doubling Its Investment to HBCUs
"Uniting our powerhouse brands across the PepsiCo portfolio to genuinely connect with HBCUs offers a unique opportunity to elevate the culture, bring authentic and engaging experiences to fans, and provide valuable career development opportunities to invest in students' futures," said Kent Montgomery, Senior Vice President, Industry Relations and Multicultural Development, PepsiCo.
- Boeing Announces Scholarships for Pilot Training
"The demand for qualified and diverse pilots remains high at airlines worldwide. While becoming a pilot provides a lifelong career, access to training remains a barrier to entry for many," said Ziad Ojakli, executive vice president of Government Operations at Boeing.
- Men by Invitation Only: New Flure Dating App Gives the Power to the Women
Many women have legitimate concerns over privacy and security, and Flure alleviates these concerns and allows women to openly and freely express themselves in a non-judgemental, vibrant community. For men that haven't yet received an invite, they are encouraged to request one!
- The Home Depot Launches Online Career Assistance Program to Support Transitioning Military Service Members
MISSION TRANSITION's three self-paced, online courses can be completed in less than an hour and are filled with content, templates, scenarios, and language specific to experience from a military career. Courses include Optimize Your Resume, Build Your Personal Brand, and What to Expect While Interviewing.
- MTN DEW® is Continuing its Support of Diverse Gamers with the Return of the MTN DEW Real Change Challenge Esports Tournament
With a focus on increasing representation in esports and gaming, the MTN DEW Real Change Challenge will support HBCU student gamers by sponsoring a nationwide tournament featuring Mortal Kombat 1, the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by the award-winning NetherRealm Studios.
- United Becomes First U.S. Airline to Add Braille to Aircraft Cabin Interiors
The airline currently has equipped about a dozen aircraft with Braille markings for individual rows and seat numbers as well as inside and outside the lavatories. United expects to outfit its entire mainline fleet with Braille by the end of 2026.
