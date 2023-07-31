A Plus Tree Completes Acquisition of Three Tree Care Companies on the West Coast

VALLEJO, Calif., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Plus Tree, LLC ("A Plus Tree" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Hyperion Capital Partners LLC ("Hyperion"), announced it has completed the acquisitions of Tree Preservation and Landscaping, The Tree Men, and Treecology. These three acquisitions reflect the Company's commitment to building a best-in-class tree care business for commercial and residential clients.

Tree Preservation and Landscaping and The Tree Men bolster A Plus Tree's presence in Southern California, and Treecology strengthens the Company in Portland, Oregon. Both geographies are key to the Company's growth plan and these three acquisitions will serve as beachheads through which A Plus Tree can better serve clients in these markets. Cyrus DeVere, the CEO of A Plus Tree, said, "Growth fueled by great partnerships allows for true synergies. Tree Preservation, Tree Men, and Treecology are all wonderful additions to the A Plus Tree culture of love and respect. Onward!"

Tree Preservation and Landscaping is based in Los Angeles, California, where founder David Sims has been serving clients since 2001. David said, "A Plus Tree is a great company to be affiliated with. The culture and work environment at A Plus Tree are great, I am all in. It has been my pleasure to work through the transition period with team members who are knowledgeable, personable, and proficient at their jobs."

The Tree Men is based in Los Angeles, California. Founders Mark and Kandi Dunning have provided tree care services to their clients since 1969. Mark and Kandi said, "We started The Tree Men over 45 years ago—our clients are amazing and are like family. We found a perfect fit with A Plus Tree, they are professional and caring."

Treecology operates in Portland, Oregon, where Damon Schrosk will continue to serve his clients as part of the A Plus Tree team. Damon said, "Through my conversations with the folks at A Plus Tree, I developed an understanding of their culture of trust and integrity. That, coupled with their innovative projects like urban wood utilization through milling and bio-char generation, and their non-profit A Plus Cares, helped me understand that this was a company that matched our culture and ethics. I felt comfortable that the reputation I developed through my efforts with Treecology would be honored and preserved. In the time since I have become a team member, I have seen the dedication and growth-oriented mindset that each of the upper-level leaders bring to their work."

Cyrus DeVere further stated, "With the addition of incredible team members and leaders from great companies, it is truly energizing to be able to expand our service offering of professional tree care to more clients."

The Partners of Hyperion said, "We are thrilled to support Cyrus and his team in their acquisition of these three excellent companies. These businesses complement A Plus Tree's strategy and will strengthen its ability to provide best-in-class tree care services by growing its client base, augmenting its yard footprint, increasing its focus on residential clients, and inviting enthusiastic team members into the A Plus Tree family. It speaks to the sellers' trust in Cyrus and his team that they joined the Company. We are excited to continue helping A Plus Tree grow organically and through acquisitions."

Headquartered in Vallejo, California, A Plus Tree is a leading provider of tree care services for commercial and residential clients. A Plus provides specialized services to property owners and managers, including tree trimming, pruning, and removal; plant and tree healthcare; and arborist consulting. The Company employs a team of highly skilled tree care professionals, and operates across Northern and Southern California, Washington, Oregon, and Utah.

Hyperion Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in Los Angeles that establishes and utilizes partnerships with management to produce substantial long-term value. Hyperion makes control investments in companies that generate between $20 and $200 million of revenue and are headquartered in North America.

