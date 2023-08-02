SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindywell, the online wellness platform with Pilates at its core and a focus on the mind-body connection through breathwork, today announced that their popular Pilates products have launched on Amazon.com, providing an easy way for customers to shop their favorite gear. Visit https://www.amazon.com/Lindywell to shop.

Award-Winning Pilates and Wellness Brand Lindywell Launches on Amazon

Awarded "Best Pilates App" by Women's Health and a Health Fitness Award "App and Virtual Fitness" winner, Lindywell continues to lead the movement towards more mindful wellness, including the brand's strategic decision to bring its "Remember to Breathe" product line to the masses. There has been a groundswell shift across the fitness industry towards overall wellbeing, with consumers focused on exercise to support physical and mental health rather than body changes. In fact, 78% of exercisers said that mental and emotional well-being was the number one reason for exercising.*

"We are incredibly excited to launch in the world's best-in-class e-commerce retailer," said Robin Long, CEO and Founder of Lindywell. "It has always been our mission to make Lindywell's Grace Over Guilt approach accessible to everyone, and the launch of our products on Amazon further allows us to achieve that goal."

Lindywell's launch includes a dedicated brand store and four of Lindywell's best-selling equipment in Lindywell's signature color palette. The eco-friendly products were sourced and carefully created by Robin to ensure that they met the highest standards and perfectly represent the brand's philosophy of breaking free from diet and exercise norms and encourage confidence and a Grace Over Guilt approach to living your best life.

Lindywell products available at launch include:

Pilates Mat: The Lindywell Pilates Powerhouse Mat is the foundation of your workout. This 10mm nontoxic mat is thicker than traditional mats to provide support for your spine and comfort during your workout. The extra thickness offers the perfect balance of support and stability so you feel grounded as you move, breathe and stretch. Measuring 6 feet long & 26 inches wide, it's longer and wider than typical mats – providing adequate space to move through your workouts. Made from fully recyclable materials and free from latex, bisphenol-A (BPA), PVC, lead, phthalates, dioxins, and other problematic chemicals.

Resistance Bands: Our Lindywell bands are the perfect tool to help you tone your arms, legs, hips and glutes. Our color-coded fabric resistance bands are durable, snap proof, and extra comfortable. Perfect for every fitness level, each set comes with three levels so you can customize the intensity of your workouts. All made with eco-friendly materials.

Hand Weights: At 2.2 LB each, our no-slip capsule hand weights are designed for style and comfort. Unlike traditional hand weights, our capsules have a sleek and smooth design customized for your grip. Perfect for fine-toning and Pilates! Made from recycled stainless steel wrapped in baby-soft silicone.

Water Bottles: Keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot throughout the day with your Lindywell powder coated water bottle. It's the perfect way to keep your energy up by staying hydrated while calming your mind as you "remember to breathe." The water bottles are sweatproof and smooth to the touch. The stainless steel, BPA free water bottle is free of lead, ultra-trace metals, major anions, full range of organic compounds (hydrocarbons, PAH, pesticides, volatiles, PCB, etc.)

Lindywell plans to add more product offerings to its Amazon storefront in the coming months to further equip shoppers with all the tools needed to upgrade workouts and create personal Pilates studios at home.

About Lindywell

Centered around a "Grace over Guilt" approach, Lindywell provides programs, tools and coaching to help a global community of millions of women in over 169 countries shift their approach to mental and physical health. Through intentional and effective Pilates workouts, self-care resources, and guided breathwork experiences, Lindywell helps its community members overcome negative habitual thinking, while revitalizing their overall strength and health. You can try the hundreds of Pilates and breathwork classes on the Lindywell app which is available to download in the App Store and Google Play.

*Source: Mintel

