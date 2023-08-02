Denny’s Launches Transformative Career Development Initiative

The GAIN program will provide multiple opportunities for education and career advancement

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN), America's Diner, is announcing the launch of a robust career development program for employees and aspiring restaurant industry professionals. Denny's GAIN program is part of a three-year commitment by Denny's to provide team members with opportunities for education and career advancement. GAIN includes four key areas:

GED accreditation

College credit for learning

Life skills

Career pathways for high school students

"Denny's is helping to create opportunities that may have otherwise been out of reach for our team members," said Denny's CEO Kelli Valade. "GAIN is the embodiment of Denny's purpose, and I can't wait to see how this program helps transform lives."

The GAIN program is designed to enrich the lives of the people who work hard for the Denny's brand, providing them with greater competence, understanding, and insight to help them move forward. Denny's believes the learning found in its intensive training and development program is equivalent to the knowledge, skills, and abilities gleaned in a classroom.

Denny's has partnered with GEDWorks for an all-in-one GED solution. It is designed for flexibility and will be free for Denny's employees. Denny's is at the forefront of leadership development in the global restaurant industry, with so many ways for its people to advance.

In addition, Denny's team members will have access to classes specifically aimed at teaching life skills, including Personal Finance, Tech 101, Conflict Management, and Communications. Some of these classes may be eligible to transfer into college credits.

Finally, Denny's will offer career pathways for high schoolers so that students can gain employment, learn and grow within the hospitality industry, and develop a long-term career path. Denny's is partnering with renowned industry interdisciplinary education consultant, Dr. Kim Cliett Long, to advise on these game-changing initiatives.

"We know creating these opportunities for our team members fosters success, not only for their immediate family but across generations and communities," said Fasika Melaku, Denny's VP of Human Resources and Chief Learning Officer. "GAIN will help propel our Denny's team members and young people across the country on their journey to becoming future leaders."

About Denny's Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. based family dining restaurant celebrating its 70th anniversary year and founding purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever and however they prefer, whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand – the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on number of restaurants. As of March 29, 2023, Denny's had 1,594 franchised, licensed and company restaurants, which includes 161 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

