JinkoSolar Recognized as "Overall Highest Achiever" in RETC's 2023 PV Module Index Report for Fourth Consecutive Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE:JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2023 Overall Highest Achiever for the fourth consecutive year in Renewable Energy Testing Center's ("RETC") PV Module Index Report ("PVMI").

RETC's annual PVMI report gathers data from rigorous advanced tests conducted on the modules over the course of 12 months. The Overall Highest Achiever designation is the top accolade given, recognizing manufacturers that have excelled in all three test categories: reliability, performance, and quality.

"We're proud to receive the Overall Highest Achiever recognition from RETC, a trusted third-party lab. The acknowledgement gives customers confidence that they are purchasing best-in-class, bankable and durable modules," said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "Our continuous investments in R&D over many years have led to our longstanding leadership in products."

"For the 4th consecutive year, JinkoSolar has been recognized as an Overall Highest Achiever, a rare accomplishment," said Cherif Kedir, President and CEO of RETC. "The recognition exemplifies JinkoSolar's commitment to innovation, product quality, and reliability and demonstrates that JinkoSolar's modules help project stakeholders secure superior returns on investment."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2023.

