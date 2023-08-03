OKX and Lifeform Launch Season 5 of Cryptopedia with Learn-to-Earn Prize Pool of USD300,000 in Lifeform Tokens for Over 11,000 Users

SINGAPORE, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, and Lifeform, a pioneer of decentralized digital identity solutions, today jointly launched Season 5 of Cryptopedia, OKX's learn-to-earn crypto education platform, along with a USD300,000 prize pool in Lifeform Tokens (LFT) for users participating in the season.

Over 11,000 winners who have completed five online 'OKX quests' - DEX, NFT, DeFi, Discover and Lifeform - using OKX Wallet during Cryptopedia Season 5 from August 3, 2023 at 04:00 (UTC) to August 17, 2023 at 04:00 (UTC) will be selected to share in the prize pool. The quests encourage users to use and learn about the wide range of DApps available on the OKX Wallet. Rewards will be distributed as below:

How to participate in Cryptopedia Season Five:

Cryptopedia Season Five 'OKX Quests'

DEX: Complete a transaction with an amount greater than USD10 through the OKX DEX. The transaction should be completed on one of the following networks: Ethereum , BNB Chain, OKTC, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Conflux, or Fantom

NFT: Complete an NFT transaction through the OKX NFT Market. Transaction should be completed on one of the Ethereum , BNB Chain, OKTC, Arbitrum One, Optimism, or Polygon networks

DeFi : Make a purchase of more than USD10 through the OKX DeFi platform. The transaction should be made via the Ethereum , BNB Chain, OKTC, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Conflux, or Fantom networks

Discover: Complete any on-chain interaction through OKX Discover (for instance, a trade on Uniswap). Interaction should be made on one of the Ethereum , BNB Chain, OKTC, Arbitrum One, Optimism, Polygon, or Fantom networks

Lifeform: Visit the Lifeform website via Season 5 of Cryptopedia and correctly answer a selection of questions

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet Includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases : The world's most powerful, secure and versatilewallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet Includeswhich allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases

DEX : A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available. : A cross-chainexchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available.

NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur. : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on 80 protocols across 15 chains. : A powerfulplatform that supports earning and staking on 80 protocols across 15 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

