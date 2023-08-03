You're Not Going to Believe This: Blueprint Prep Just Made Its Study App Free for Every Med Student

Once again, the education company affirms its commitment to supporting medical professionals over the course of their careers.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Prep , the leading platform for innovative test prep and tutoring solutions, recently announced that it would offer its customizable study planner Blueprint's Med School Study Planner, formerly known as Cram Fighter, to every medical student in the nation, free of charge. The bold initiative follows a partnership Blueprint Prep formed with ten medical schools — including USC Keck, SUNY Upstate, San Juan Bautista, and PONCE — that allowed their students to use Blueprint's Med School Study Planner for free.

As overwhelmingly positive feedback about the initial partnerships came in, Blueprint Prep saw an opportunity to expand access to their Med School Study Planner to all other medical schools, offering the country's aspiring physicians a powerful resource for managing the burden of their exams and coursework.

"We're thrilled that the original partnerships were so successful, and that we now have the chance to give this resource to every med student who wants it," said Matt Riley, Co-Founder and CEO of Blueprint Prep. "This is part of a larger vision for lifelong professional prep — we're trying to transform professional education, so that these vital members of our workforce have the support they need from one end of the learning journey to the other."

Blueprint's Med School Study Planner has been used by thousands of medical school students already, earning average ratings of higher than four-and-a-half stars out of five, and Blueprint Prep's research shows the platform makes users more likely to reach their target exam scores than they would be on their own.

As the average USMLE exam study plan contains more than 650 tasks, Blueprint's Med School Study Planner can spare students hours of tedious work making their study schedules by hand, while also helping them manage expectations and setbacks. The tool contains a full index of the materials needed to pass major med school exams, including the USMLE, COMPLEX, and SHELF exams. With a single click, it divides study materials across an individualized study schedule, giving users a daily task list and drawing on data from thousands of previous schedules to warn users if theirs is too ambitious. Also, Blueprint's Med School Study Planner's rebalance feature can instantly redraw a plan if users fall behind on their daily tasks (which most med students do from time to time).

"Thank you so much. Blueprint's Med School Study Planner is exactly what I needed to make my dedicated study schedule," said one student. "I love how it factored in the specific resources I was using, including the length of videos I had to watch, so I truly had everything I needed to know on one screen. I'm definitely recommending it to everyone!"

Medical school places huge demands on students' time, finances, and organization skills, leaving many stressed, overwhelmed, and unsure how to approach the content they are expected to master. Blueprint Prep hopes that free access to Blueprint's Med School Study Planner will clarify what to study and in what order for the nation's medical students, preparing them for success in the formative stage of their careers and beyond.

To learn more about Blueprint's Med School Study Planner, formerly known as Cram Fighter, features and to read student reviews, visit https://blueprintprep.com/medical/med-school/study-schedule . If you are a faculty member at a medical school and would like to inquire about getting Blueprint's Med School Study Planner for your students, please visit https://blueprintprep.com/medical/institutions .

About Blueprint Prep

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and application consulting services for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as Qbanks for residents and practicing physicians, PAs and NPs via its recent acquisition of Rosh Review. Blueprint Prep leverages a unique approach that combines engaging video lectures, unparalleled expertise in content creation, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint Prep has produced unrivaled results, including industry-leading score increases for its pre-law and pre-med students taking the LSAT and MCAT. For more information, visit Blueprintprep.com .

