FAZE KAYSAN CONFIRMS MINORITY OWNERSHIP IN FAZE CLAN'S CALL OF DUTY TEAM: ATLANTA FAZE

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FaZe Clan member FaZe Kaysan officially confirms he has signed on as a minority owner of FaZe Clan's Call of Duty team, Atlanta FaZe (ATL FaZe) based in Atlanta, Georgia. Kaysan's new role with ATL FaZe will see him working more closely with the organization and pro players to expand the Call of Duty scene. The news was officially confirmed via ATL FaZe's Twitter channel HERE .

Leading up to the announcement, the news was leaked on Twitter , drumming up noise in the Call of Duty community as to what this means for Kaysan and ATL FaZe joining together and highlighting Kaysan as someone who's been a major CDL supporter. During this past year, Kaysan has placed a high focus on streaming and playing gaming franchise favorites such as Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, NBA2K, and more. Recently, Kaysan has hosted a variety of different streams with popular creators including the Kaysan Modern Warfare II Halloween Showdown combining the biggest names in streaming and gaming to span across 12 streams featuring Kai Cenat, xQc, Adin Ross, fanum, YourRage, Bruce, FaZe Swagg, FaZe Santana, FaZe Temper, prime, & FaZe ZooMaa.

In addition to streaming, Kaysan's music remains a top priority working with some of hip hop's biggest names including Lil Durk, Future, Fivio Foreign, Sheck Wes and releasing three new tracks in under a year with MVP , Plenty , and Black Ops ; collectively amassing over 58.2M streams across Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, and SoundCloud.

ABOUT FAZE KAYSAN:

FaZe Kaysan simultaneously charges forward as a music artist and a gamer, asserting himself as an inimitable multi-hyphenate whose impact fissures through music, video games, and culture all at once. Standing out as FaZe Clan's first-ever native music artist, Kaysan distinguishes himself as a rare talent who's original music with GRAMMY® Award-winning hip-hop titan Future is equally as compelling as his Call of Duty streams and gaming content. Growing up in Los Angeles, music found him at a young age. He studied piano for seven years and excelled during recitals. He also vividly recalls maxing out the memory of his old school RAZR phone with classics such as Linkin Park's "In The End." Music festivals offered a much-needed escape from a turbulent and often trying high school experience as he fully immersed himself in hip-hop and electronic music. He went on to pick up Ableton and started to create music of his own, cooking up beats at a prolific pace. At the same time, his love for gaming continued to grow and he began to attract a following on Twitch, playing franchise favorites such as Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, NBA2K, and more. Everybody from Adin Ross to members of FaZe Clan raided his streams, attracted by both his sheer talent as a gamer, sense of humor, and subtle mystique. FaZe Clan became instantly intrigued by his quiet influence. His name floated around mutual social circles occupied by FaZe Clan members for months, piquing curiosity about him and inspiring them to want to know more. Now, he traffics in a lane of his own at lightspeed.

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan") is one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. Created by gamers, for gamers, FaZe began in 2010 by a group of internet kids who turned their passion into a successful career path and formed a die-hard community along the way. Today, FaZe Clan represents a vast roster of creators who aim to inspire the next generation in making their dreams a reality.

FaZe Clan operates across multiple verticals designed to reimagine gaming, sports, culture and entertainment.. FaZe's portfolio includes partnerships with blue-chip brands such as Porsche, GHOST, DraftKings and McDonald's, record-breaking fashion and lifestyle collaborations featuring Nike, Takashi Murakami, Lyrical Lemonade, NFL, Champion and more – all centered around its top-tier talent collective with gaming rooted at the core. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan's roster consists of world-class gamers, streamers, content creators and esports professionals known for delivering disruptive, original content. Its gaming division houses 10+ competitive esports teams with titles including Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, Halo, FIFA and more. With a combined total of over 40 world championships to date, FaZe has brought home dozens of trophies with historic wins like the 2021 Call of Duty Championship, 2022 CS:GO PGL Antwerp Major and 2023 CS:GO Intel Grand Slam.

The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

