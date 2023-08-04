Senior Infy, Mindtree & Sonata Software Executive joins Agilitz as CEO, aims to build a leading company in Microsoft BizApps Services for Enterprises Globally

LONDON, and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilitz, a firm specialising in providing Microsoft solutions for enterprises globally announces the joining of Tridip Saha as a Co-Founder and the CEO. Tridip brings in deep experience to the company having played Senior Exec. Roles at Mindtree, Sonata and Infosys over a career spanning 25 years working with clients globally. With Tridip's joining, Agilitz aims to accelerate its growth across all regions and be recognised as a leader in Microsoft platforms.

"We are delighted to have Tridip on board as one of our founding members and CEO. With his extensive experience in IT, leading growth for several organisations and his strategic vision, we are sure that we together we will accelerate the journey that we started at Agilitz," said Anurag, Girija and Rajat- the founding members of the company.

"I am very excited to have this opportunity to lead the growth with team Agilitz. We are planning for significant expansion in the coming quarters as we bring new and innovative solutions to the market, build expertise in the AI led & Microsoft platform-based transformation that our clients need whilst continuing to provide best in class quality that in our services," said Tridip Saha

About Agilitz

Agilitz was formed with a vision to build a world class company focussed on enterprises' Digital Transformation needs covering Finance, Supply Chain, Field Services and Customer Experience, all supported by deep expertise in the Microsoft suite of products. Founded by Anurag Sharma, Girija Shankar Beuria and Rajat Ghadei, who came with decades of strong Microsoft services experience, Agilitz has had an excellent response from the market towards its core value proposition of Microsoft Expertise, Delivered with Agility. It now has clients in the US, Europe and India and plans for significant growth in scope and scale.

