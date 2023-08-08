Cunard Announces Exclusive Partnership with Two Michelin-starred Chef Michel Roux

VALENCIA, Calif. , Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard has announced an exclusive partnership with two Michelin-starred chef, Michel Roux.

Cunard reveals four additional dining experiences that will be available on their new ship Queen Anne .

Michel Roux will be working alongside Cunard's culinary development chefs to create an exclusive gala menu for the Queens Grill restaurant on the line's new ship Queen Anne, plus a new menu for Cunard's fleet-wide pub, the Golden Lion.

The new pub menu, currently in development, will feature a selection of guest favorites, reimagined by chef Michel. It will launch on board Queen Anne in May 2024, before being rolled out to the existing fleet later in the year.

New dining venues

Cunard has also revealed four additional dining experiences that will be available on Queen Anne – Aji Wa, Aranya, Sir Samuels, and Tramonto – offering guests more choice than ever before.

Three of these original venues aboard the luxury cruise line's newest ship will be alternative evening dining options, available as a supplement, complementing the inclusive fare options offered for lunch or dinner in Tramonto and the Golden Lion pub.

A brand-new concept for Cunard, Aji Wa will feature creative Japanese cuisine influenced by the seasons of the year, featuring sushi and an a la carte menu for lunch and dinner, with an additional option to participate in a special Omikase "chef's choice" tasting menu in the evening.

In another new taste direction for Cunard, Aranya takes guests on a journey through the rich spice flavors of India with menus curated by experts in their field. It's a multi-sensory experience, from the vibrancy of the flavors to the luxurious interiors which includes stunning floor-to-ceiling windows for magnificent views while dining.

The epitome of a high-end steakhouse, Sir Samuels will showcase the very best of British and Australian beef and seafood, complemented by an exceptional wine program. Selected for their provenance, steaks will be of the highest quality and seared to perfection. Alongside a vast array of beef options, there will also be a wide range of fish and seafood dishes. All the produce has been sourced responsibly to bring the freshest ingredients to the table.

Tramonto will transport guests to the sun-kissed shores of the Mediterranean, with a menu full of fresh flavors and an opportunity for guests to dine alfresco while watching the sun set on a warm summer evening.

Renderings of Cunard's new dining venues can be downloaded here: https://we.tl/t-M6xVJv4NCS. These conceptual renders have been designed by David Collins Studio and Sybille de Margerie.

Guests will also have exclusive use of dining appropriate to their stateroom type, from the grand two-tiered Britannia restaurant, the largest Britannia Club restaurant in the fleet, to the opulent settings of the Princess Grill and Queens Grill Restaurants.

"We're excited to share a flavor of what will be served on board Queen Anne in 2024," said Matt Gleaves, VP, Commercial, Cunard North America. "Cunard is renowned for high quality dining options, and we're delighted to be working with the very best chefs, at the top of their different culinary fields, to offer such a wide range of dining options to our guests. From embracing the best of Japan in our new sushi and sake bar to dining alfresco in Tramonto, or enjoying a pub meal in the Golden Lion, there really will be something for everyone."

Michel Roux added: "It is an absolute privilege to be working with Cunard's hugely talented and passionate culinary development chefs as we countdown to the launch of their newest ship Queen Anne. For me, there is no better recipe than blending high quality ingredients with elegant execution to create unforgettable experiences for diners, and I am incredibly excited to showcase our elevated, reimagined pub classics to Cunard guests very soon."

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

ABOUT MICHEL ROUX:

Legendary chef Michel Roux is the two Michelin-starred chef Patron at Le Gavroche. During a career spanning over 40 years, he has opened multiple restaurants including Roux at Parliament Square and worked as a consultant for two restaurants at The Langham, including The Wigmore. After deciding to follow in his father Albert Roux OBE's footsteps, Michel left school and went straight into the first of several apprenticeships, working with maître pâtissier Henri Hellegouarch in Paris. He was then commis de cuisine at Alain Chapel's signature restaurant Mionay, who he cites as his biggest influence. He also worked at Boucherie Lamartineane and Charcuterie Mothu in Paris and the Gavers Restaurant in London.

