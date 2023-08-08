Monro and Yokohama Named Lead Sponsors of Third Annual U.S. Auto Tech National Championship

Yokohama Claims Presenting Sponsorship as Monro, AutoZone, and ALLDATA Ink Deal to Support Trade Competition Showcasing the Country's Best Auto Techs, Offering Over $100,000 in Cash and Prizes

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elite Trades Championship Series, along with Intersport, an independent award-winning marketing agency, announce their partnerships with four automotive industry heavy-weights to support the third annual U.S. Auto Tech National Championship (USATNC). Monro, a national leader in the auto service and repair industry, has been named an Official Sponsor and Yokohama, a tire corporation leading in technology and innovation, will be the Presenting Sponsor of the series. They are joined by fellow sponsor AutoZone, the largest U.S. retailer of aftermarket auto parts and accessories, as well as ALLDATA, the industry's #1 choice for unedited OEM automotive repair and collision information, trusted by more than 400,000 technicians worldwide. All four companies have signed agreements for the 2023 competition season.

U.S. Auto Tech National Championship 2021 (PRNewsfoto/Intersport Inc) (PRNewswire)

Top auto techs will compete for a share of prizes totaling more than

$100,000

at the USATNC finals in

Tampa

this October

USATNC brings together top professional and student auto technicians from across the country as they compete in a series of rounds culminating at the USATNC finals in Tampa, Florida, in October. Top finalists will share in cash and prize rewards totaling more than $100,000.

"We are thrilled to be sponsoring the third annual U.S. Auto Tech National Championships," said Austin Phillips, VP - Marketing, Merchandising and Commercial at Monro. "Partnering with this prestigious event will help us inspire the next generation of auto technicians, showcase our commitment to inspiring innovation, and develop talent, aptitude, and skill in our industry. We look forward to an exciting competition."

"At Yokohama, we recognize the significance of advanced technology in the automotive industry and its vital role in driving innovation forward. By aligning ourselves with this esteemed event, we aim to empower the brightest minds in auto technology and support their endeavors to push the boundaries of what is possible," said Heather Adelman, Yokohama's Vice President of Consumer Sales. "We are excited to witness the outstanding achievements of these talented individuals and the impact they will have on shaping the future of the automotive landscape."

"We are incredibly grateful to have Monro, Yokohama, AutoZone and ALLDATA join our growing list of distinguished sponsors for this year's competition. Their support and involvement bring immense value to the event and highlight the critical role sponsors play in fostering excellence in the trades industry," said Scott Mendel, of the USATNC, a pillar of the Elite Trades National Championship Series.

The first qualifying round of the USATNC recently wrapped up on July 31, where registered participants took a five-minute digital quiz to test their total vehicle knowledge.

The top 64 professionals and 64 students will move on to the next round, a digital quiz with questions provided by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), an organization that certifies automotive technicians who have demonstrated their expertise and skills in automotive repair and maintenance, followed by an at-home kit challenge.

The top four finalists in each of the professional and student categories will receive an all-expense-paid trip to Tampa, Florida, to compete in the Championship and a VIP prize package with gifts provided by the sponsors. The 2023 U.S. Auto Tech National Championship will be televised on CBS Sports Network in December. Those interested in competing in the USATNC can visit www.usatnc.com.

About Monro

Monro, Inc. is one of the United States' leading automotive service and tire providers, delivering best-in-class auto care to communities across the country. With a growing market share and a focus on sustainable growth, the company generated approximately $1.3 billion in sales in fiscal 2023. It continues to expand its national presence through strategic acquisitions and by opening newly constructed stores. Across more than 1,300 stores and 9,000 service bays nationwide, Monro offers customers the professionalism and high-quality service they expect from a national retailer, with the convenience and trust of a neighborhood garage. Monro's highly trained teammates and certified technicians bring together hands-on experience and state-of-the-art technology to diagnose and address customers' automotive needs to get them safely back on the road. For more information, visit www.corporate.monro.com.

About Yokohama Tire Corporation

Yokohama Tire Corporation is the North American manufacturing and marketing arm of Tokyo, Japan-based The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., a global manufacturing and sales company of premium tires since 1917. Servicing an extensive sales network throughout the U.S., Yokohama Tire Corporation is a leader in technology and innovation. The company's complete product line includes tires for high-performance, light truck, passenger car, and commercial truck and bus. For more information on Yokohama's broad product line, visit www.yokohamatire.com and www.yokohamatruck.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Intersport Inc