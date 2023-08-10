ThinkLite Air Achieves RESET Certification for Flair Indoor Air Quality Monitor

NATICK, Mass., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkLite Air, a leading provider of innovative indoor air quality solutions, is pleased to announce that its flagship product, the Flair Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitor, has been awarded the prestigious RESET Certification. This recognition validates ThinkLite Air's commitment to delivering industry-leading technology that ensures optimal and the most precise indoor air quality for enterprise users.

The RESET Certification is a globally recognized standard that evaluates and verifies the accuracy and reliability of indoor air quality monitoring systems. It provides confidence to users that the certified product meets the highest standards in data accuracy, device performance, and adherence to internationally recognized IAQ guidelines. ThinkLite Air's Flair IAQ Monitor has fulfilled all the stringent requirements by RESET, positioning it as a trusted solution for monitoring and managing IAQ.

With the RESET Certification, the Flair sets a new benchmark for IAQ monitoring devices. Equipped with advanced sensors and proprietary technology, the Flair provides real-time monitoring of crucial IAQ parameters, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs), Ozone (O3), carbon dioxide (CO2), temperature, humidity, mold growth index, air pressure, and most importantly, particle counts and concentration from as low as 0.1 microns up to 10.0 microns. Measuring as low as 0.1 microns is necessary to truly evaluate the safety of a space since that is the size range where most harmful particles live, including biological pathogens, viruses, essential allergens, tiny mold spores, and fatal bacteria.

Furthermore, the Flair can be easily personalized using on-site customizable sensor cartridges to expand its sensing capabilities to other airborne chemicals and toxic gases.

"We are delighted to receive the RESET Certification for the Flair," said Dinesh Wadhwani, CEO of ThinkLite Air. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to providing our customers with accurate, reliable, and actionable data to create healthier indoor environments. We believe that everyone deserves clean and safe air, and this certification demonstrates our dedication to delivering on that promise."

About ThinkLite Air

ThinkLite Air is a social impact organization on a mission to help define the standards for indoor air quality. Integrated hardware and software solutions leverage proprietary AI technology to detect and remove harmful airborne pollutants, making indoor spaces safer, healthier, and more efficient. ThinkLite Air serves enterprises needing insight and solutions for solving critical air quality issues, including healthcare, education, and large businesses.

