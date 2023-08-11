7-Eleven Brings Fans the Ultimate Virtual Car Meet Up in Popular Online Game, Fortnite

Follow @7eleven for clues to unlock access to a secret island inspired by the world's largest convenience retailer and the chance to win epic prizes

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. is bringing brand fans, car fanatics and gaming enthusiasts together for a first-of-its-kind interactive challenge on the world-famous online video game, Fortnite.* After years of cultivating a relationship with the car community on Instagram , 7-Eleven is taking car meet ups to the next level by inviting fans to meet up virtually for the ultimate scavenger hunt across three Fortnite maps.

Using clues that will be revealed on 7-Eleven's social channels, players can find 7-Eleven® branded cars across a series of custom Fortnite islands to unlock a special 7-Eleven map and virtual car meet up.

Here's how to play:

compatible gaming platform and follow the gameplay instructions to Fortnite Creative mode. Download the free Fortnite game on anyand follow the gameplay instructions to Fortnite Creative mode.

Follow @7eleven on Instagram and X to uncover clues that lead to the location of the 7-Eleven-inspired cars, each hidden on a unique Fortnite map.

Each car holds a portion of a map code – together, all three cars will unlock an epic map that will host the ultimate virtual car meet: " There Car" Island.

On "There Car" Island, players can explore the custom-built 7-Eleven store and gas station and uncover a selection of easter eggs – including a photo opportunity with 7-Eleven-branded cars to prove their attendance.

Players who share their photo from the designated spot to Instagram and X will have the chance to win epic prizes like a custom gaming chair, immortalized gamertag statue to live on the island, $500 in credits for use on 7NOW® Delivery , and weekly fuel discounts at 7-Eleven or Speedway® branded fuel locations.** Users must follow and tag @7eleven and use #7ElevenSweepstakes and #ThereCar in the post.

"We are always keeping a pulse on our customers' passion points so we can show up for them in unexpected ways. We've embraced our customers' love for car culture by re-posting their car selfies, or 'carfies', on Instagram, curating a collection of car-inspired merch, and even designing our own set of wheels with Model 711 ," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven's Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. "We're now going full send by transporting our customers' love for cars to the virtual realm for a one-of-a-kind gaming experience."

For gamers who can't peel themselves away from the action, 7NOW Delivery has all the snacks and beverages necessary to round out your digital quest. The service is accessible throughout the U.S. with the provision of real time tracking to let customers know their order status. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

*This is an independently created Fortnite experience and is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.) 18 years and older. Ends 8/25/23. See Official Rules in BIO for entry details or mail in entry method, odds, & prize details. Void where prohibited. Rules hosted at: bit.ly/3rOFOaT

