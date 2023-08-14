Sean Spicer Launches New Show to Debut on August 21 at The Site of The First GOP Debate

"The Sean Spicer Show" to Appear on The First TV, YouTube, and Multiple Audio Platforms

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst growing anticipation, Sean Spicer announced the launch of his new show, The Sean Spicer Show, an insider guide to the intricate world of U.S. politics.

The Sean Spicer Show will premiere five times a week beginning on August 21, 2023, and be distributed across all major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart, and Amazon Music. The show will also be available on YouTube and Rumble in a full-length video format. For an ad-free video experience and behind-the-scenes bonus content daily, viewers can subscribe to The Sean Spicer Show community on Locals.

Conservative commentary and free speech network The First TV ("The First") will air The Sean Spicer Show daily at 6:00 PM ET. Spicer joins a lineup of esteemed commentators on the high-growth digital channel, including Bill O'Reilly, Dana Loesch, Liz Wheeler, Jesse Kelly, and more.

"I'm thrilled that Sean is joining The First. With his tremendous knowledge and experience, nobody is better positioned to provide insight into the upcoming Republican primary and 2024 election than Sean," says Chris Balfe, CEO of The First.

As the nation gears up for yet another mind-bending, competitive election season, The Sean Spicer Show is poised to be the ultimate guide for navigating the inner workings of political power and media maneuvering. Each episode promises a captivating deep dive into the stories, ideas, and individuals that matter the most.

From his tenure as Donald Trump's Press Secretary to a record-setting six years at the RNC, as well as extensive experience as an Assistant U.S. Trade Representative and two decades of military service, Sean Spicer has solidified himself as a leading figure in political strategy and media. With his finger on the pulse of the nation's political landscape, Spicer offers insights that are unparalleled.

"After decades in public service and the media, I know how the system works, and how we can use it to win. The Sean Spicer Show isn't just another show about politics," says Spicer. "It's a roadmap to reclaiming power from the Left, winning at the ballot box and in the culture, and saving America in the process."

The Sean Spicer Show transcends conventional political commentary. Each episode will unveil the narratives that remain obscured from the public eye and expose the hidden agendas shaping the information we consume. Spicer's candid discussions and insightful analyses will empower listeners with invaluable insights into the mechanisms influencing American democracy.

The truth is out there, and The Sean Spicer Show is your ultimate guide.

Whether you're a seasoned political aficionado or simply curious about the forces steering our nation, this show guarantees an intellectually engaging journey like no other.

