CGT Staffing Sharpens Its Focus on Legal Staffing

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Law firms throughout the nation face the significant challenge of attracting qualified candidates in a hyper-competitive market. With this in mind, CGT Staffing sets its sights on a best-in-class experience for its legal clients, ensuring access to a diverse candidate pool, multi-step vetting, and delivery of competitive industry expertise.

"Years of experience and collaboration with some of the most prominent firms in the nation has allowed us to learn that industry, and subsequently, to position CGT Staffing as highly proficient staffing partner in the legal space," relates Bill Welge, President and CEO. "We provide our clients exclusive access to a nationwide database of active and passive talent, as well as referral sources cultivated over years of professional networking."

Leveraging this extensive network of attorneys, paralegals, and support professionals enables firms to select from a pool of candidates with the requisite competencies, experience, and demeanor to satisfy their open roles, ensuring the greatest chance for mutual success.

In like fashion, the recruiting specialists at CGT Staffing possess a deep domain knowledge and awareness of current industry trends, imparting actionable insights with respect to salary trends, marketplace shifts, and other demographic changes, enabling firms to remain competitive and desirable destinations for prospective local and national talent. "Truly understanding the unique characteristics and business outlooks of our partners is a priority for us," says Welge. "Whether expediting delivery of seasonal paralegals or staffing a new division within a branch office, we take pride in having those needs covered. That can't be done without anticipating the needs of our partners and delivering the individuals best suited to their respective offices."

As with its clients across other industries, CGT Staffing understands the paramount importance of confidentiality, particularly when staffing sensitive roles or vacancies. Adhering to strict confidentiality protocols throughout the recruitment process, CGT Staffing safeguards the interests of its partners and their clients.

A meticulous approach, combined with significant experience, and value-added services, enables CGT Staffing to make the business of its partners easier, enabling them to focus on the most important aspects of their practices. Echoes Welge: "It's precisely why we're here."

Founded in 2009, CGT Staffing is a national full-service staffing firm based in greater Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area.

