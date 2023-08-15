Core BTS Establishes Partnership with Databricks

Digital Transformation Consultancy Expands Depth of Lakehouse Capabilities

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, today announced its partnership with Databricks. Pioneers of the lakehouse category, Databricks combines the best of data warehouses and data lakes to offer an open and unified platform for data, analytics, and AI.

While many organizations have made significant investments in their data, most still struggle with managing the associated cost and complexity. Databricks gives organizations a single platform to store and manage all forms of data and offers one security and governance model for the entire business.

"Our team is passionate about harnessing the power of data to connect it to business outcomes," said Kevin Thimjon, Chief Executive Officer at Core BTS. "With Databricks as a partner, we can offer more value to our clients, further simplifying their data solutions so that they can improve decision-making, fuel innovation, and create competitive advantage."

Databricks expands Core BTS' advanced data and analytics capabilities. Using the Databricks platform, Core BTS can deliver robust data, analytics and AI solutions on one platform, enabling real-time decision making and speeding time to market. These additional capabilities fit seamlessly with Core BTS' Microsoft partnership.

"Databricks takes a different and unique approach to data transformation that is enabling game-changing solutions at scale," said Eric Vandenberg, Managing Director – Data at Core BTS. "Not only will their Lakehouse Platform help us unlock the potential of our clients' data but take on emerging technology like AI."

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 10,000 organisations worldwide — including Comcast, Condé Nast, and over 50% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to unify their data, analytics, and AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe. Founded by the original creators of Delta Lake, Apache Spark™, and MLflow, Databricks is on a mission to help data teams solve the world's toughest problems. To learn more, visit databricks.com.

About Core BTS

Core BTS is a full-service digital transformation consultancy helping organizations solve their most pressing challenges by delivering integrated solutions that connect people, processes, and technology to defined business outcomes. Committed to meeting organizations wherever they are on their journey, our team delivers integrated solutions that connect people, processes, and technology along the digital transformation continuum. We are proudly owned by Nomura Research Institute , a global provider of consulting services and system solutions. Discover more at https://corebts.com/ .

