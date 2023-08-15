FUNCTION OF BEAUTY INTRODUCES NEW FUNCTION OF BEAUTY PRO COLLECTION EXCLUSIVELY AT SEPHORA

A cutting edge innovation in custom haircare is launching exclusively at Sephora

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Function of Beauty, the pioneer in customized beauty, continues to expand its offerings with the arrival of its new haircare range, Function of Beauty PRO. Launching exclusively at Sephora, the premium and high-performance pro-tested line is designed to take customization to the next level with cutting edge and naturally-derived customizable bond-building formulas based on hair type, hair goals, and now damage level.

Launching this month at 300 Sephora locations across North America and online, the first-of-its-kind custom haircare features unique active ingredients per hair type developed to combat damage caused to hair bonds from coloring, heat styling and mechanical damage. Powered by Adaptive f3 Bonding Complex, a patented naturally-derived complex obtained via bio-technology, that self-adjusts to each hair's unique damage level to relink broken hair bonds only where hair needs it. The fully customizable collection, tested and validated by professional stylists, makes it easy to achieve healthier-looking, more resilient hair, resulting in 2x smoother hair with 2x less breakage*.

"We're excited to partner with Sephora and be the first brand to introduce haircare customization to the prestige channel," said Alexandra Papazian, Chief Executive Officer, Function of Beauty. "Sephora is a premiere destination for beauty and we're excited to launch a high-quality, highly innovative customized hair care range to address everyone's unique hair needs."

Function of Beauty PRO comprises four collections for the four hair types: straight, wavy, curly and coily. Each collection consists of a sulfate-free Custom Recovery Shampoo and a two-in-one Custom Recovery Conditioner Mask formulated specifically for each hair type and featuring the patented bond-building technology. All products can be further customized at home by choosing up to three Hair Goal Concentrates from a full range of nine. Hair Goal Concentrates are curated to address specific hair needs. The Stylist-inspired Collection includes frizz taming (The Frizz Genius), curl defining (The Curl Executive), volumizing (The Lift Legend) and shine enhancing (The Shine Queen), while the Colorist Inspired and Scalp Collections include brass toning (The Blonde Hero) and color protection (The Color Savior) along with scalp balancing (The Oil Heiress), scalp hydrating (The Hydration Pro) and moisture boosting (The Moisture Shot). To customize, shoppers pick a base by natural hair type, and add up to 3 Hair Goal Concentrates into each product for customized formulas.

Function of Beauty PRO was tested and validated by professional stylists across all hair types to offer a new way to customize hair care at home. The brand has tapped celebrity stylist Justine Marjan to serve as Function of Beauty PRO Ambassador. Justine is lending her expertise in hair care for educational videos across Sephora and Function of Beauty channels, along with her own social presence.

"We are thrilled to partner with Function of Beauty and introduce a completely new range of highly customizable, effective and transformative haircare products to our clients in this new format," said Jennifer Lucchese, VP of Haircare Merchandising at Sephora. "With its mission of empowering individuality, Function of Beauty PRO offers custom formulas that deliver professional-grade results based on each client's unique needs. We look forward to welcoming this exclusive, new to market brand to our Sephora community and are excited to offer a new way to shop for hair care."

The range is designated with the Sephora Clean seal and formulas are naturally-derived in accordance with ISO 16128 global standards, vegan, sulfate-free, cruelty-free, gluten-free and color-safe. Dermatologist-tested and suitable for sensitive skin.

Function of Beauty PRO will be available beginning August 15, 2023 on Sephora.com and Sephora.ca, and at 300 stores beginning August 18, 2023. Prices begin at USD $24.00 for the Custom Recovery Shampoo, USD $28.00 for the Custom Recovery Conditioner Mask and USD $4.00 for each Hair Goal Concentrate. To shop Function of Beauty PRO online at Sephora.com visit: https://www.sephora.com/brand/function-of-beauty-pro . To find at a Sephora location near you, visit: functionofbeauty.com/sephora

FUNCTION OF BEAUTY

Function of Beauty is the world leader in customizable beauty, with hair, skin, and body care products made for you (and only you). Founded by a dream team of world-class MIT engineers and a cosmetic scientist, each product is individually formulated and made to order using our proprietary algorithm and cutting edge formulas to help ensure that your formulas are every bit as unique as you. There are literally trillions of possible formulations, and one new custom self-care ritual for you, only.

Function of Beauty pioneered the custom beauty movement back in 2015 with the vision to empower every customer to create their own unique custom formula. Celebrating individuality, the brand offered a disruptive way to customize at scale. To bring this vision to life, a state-of-the-art, first-of-its-kind facility was built from the ground up in Pennsylvania, where all the filling equipment was designed, built and coded in-house for made- to-order products at scale. To this day, there is nothing comparable anywhere else in the world.

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America 25 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 360 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in more than 600 stores across the Americas. And with its new long-term retail strategic partnership, clients can now shop Sephora at Kohl's, a fully immersive, premium beauty destination, with over 600 locations nationwide and 850 locations by 2023. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients.

Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey.

For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, previous press releases, view media kit, and more, please visit our Sephora Newsroom or email ExternalComms@Sephora.com.

