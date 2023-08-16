Arkose Labs Appoints Bill Sytsma as New Chief Revenue Officer

Arkose Labs bolsters executive team with seasoned cybersecurity and digital identity leader to continue the company's financial success

SAN MATEO, Calif. , Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs , the global leader in bot management and account security, today announced that Bill Sytsma has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Sytsma will serve on the Executive Leadership Team and report directly to founder and CEO Kevin Gosschalk .

Bill Sytsma joins Arkose Labs as Chief Revenue Officer (PRNewswire)

Sytsma is working closely with prospects to address their most pressing challenges and ensure their long-term success.

"Bill is the right leader at the right time, as we scale in this season of innovation and expanded growth for the company," said Gosschalk. "During the selection process, his experience stood out. We all were impressed with his ability to not only understand the unique needs of the financial sector and align them with our comprehensive suite of solutions, but he also understands the internal dynamics that CISOs at global enterprise companies navigate on a daily basis."

As CRO, Sytsma will be responsible for continuing to drive profitable revenue growth, building and leading high-performing sales teams, and addressing prospects' most pressing challenges to ensure their long-term success.

Sytsma is a seasoned professional with 20 years of deep domain expertise. He has held prominent roles in the industry, serving as Senior Vice President at Callsign, Chief Revenue Officer at BioCatch, and VP of Sales for the Americas at ThreatMetrix. Sytsma played a pivotal role in establishing and expanding sales at ThreatMetrix. Being the first hire, he took on the responsibility of building the financial services team from the ground up. With his guidance, the division grew, establishing strong partnerships with major banks and positioned the company as a trusted provider within the financial sector. Prior to that, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at BioCatch, where he spearheaded the development and growth of the sales team, leveraging his expertise to elevate their performance and drive impressive results.

"It's a critical time for CISOs, CEOs, and Boards of Directors as they look to guide their companies across terrain, where tools like AI are making attackers smarter and nearly indistinguishable from legitimate consumers and enabling an onslaught of new attackers to emerge quickly," said Sytsma. "Businesses of all sizes are at heightened risk. Security teams are outnumbered and consumers' expectations for a frictionless digital experience continue to grow. Arkose Labs is uniquely positioned to stop attacks and enhance a company's business operations by helping executives mitigate risks and threats while protecting revenue generating activities."

Arkose Labs is the forerunner in bot management due to its comprehensive suite of solutions, including advanced bot detection and mitigation techniques, leveraging email intelligence, behavioral biometrics, critical identity signals, etc. It is differentiated in the marketplace by backing its cybersecurity technology with two warranties: the 1-million-dollar credential stuffing warranty and the SMS toll fraud warranty.

About Arkose Labs

The mission of Arkose Labs is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from online spam and abuse. Recognized by G2 as the 2023 Leader in Bot Detection and Mitigation, with the highest score in customer satisfaction and largest market presence four quarters running, Arkose Labs offers the world's first $1M warranties for credential stuffing and SMS toll fraud. With 20% of our customers being Fortune 500 companies, our AI-powered platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic threat response to undermine the strategy of attack, all while improving good user throughput. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices in London, Costa Rica, and Brisbane, Australia, Arkose Labs protects enterprises from cybercrime and abuse.

