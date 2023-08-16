Curbio Expands into Tucson, AZ with the Ultimate Fix Now, Pay Later Home Improvement Solution

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pre-sale contractor solution for Realtors and their listing clients, today announces its expansion into Tucson, AZ. With this expansion, Curbio will begin helping Tucson-area real estate agents and their clients get all their listings ready for market reliably and sold for top dollar amid an increasingly competitive housing market.

Curbio is an innovative PropTech company that partners exclusively with real estate agents to complete pre-listing home improvements. Curbio works with agents to determine what updates will generate the highest ROI for home sellers, and then acts as the licensed and insured contractor on all projects. In utilizing their innovative project management platform and world-class customer success team, Curbio provides its clients with an elevated home improvement experience and enables agents to win listings and sell them for top dollar.

"We are so excited to begin partnering with Tucson-area Realtors, providing them with a pay-at-closing concierge solution that they can use to get all of their listings ready for market reliably and efficiently," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio. "Buyers in Tucson want move-in-ready homes, and Curbio allows real estate agents and homeowners to meet this demand without paying any cash up front. We are setting the new standard in pre-listing home improvement and couldn't be more thrilled to be expanding our footprint in Arizona."

Curbio provides fix now, pay-at-closing terms for pre-listing home improvement projects of all sizes. With no project minimums or maximums, Curbio is a Realtor's go-to contractor partner for all of their home improvement needs. Examples of projects that Curbio completes include staging, kitchen and bathroom remodels, landscaping, deep cleaning and decluttering, painting, flooring installation and more.

This is the fourth major market expansion for Curbio in 2023, following their launches in St. Louis, Jacksonville and Kansas City. Curbio now serves more than 60 markets across the United States.

Curbio is the leading pay-at-closing contractor working with real estate agents to get homes ready for sale reliably and without hassle. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use mobile app and five-star project management team that streamlines project work and communication, while eliminating the delays and uncertainties that have made home improvement so frustrating, especially for agents and home sellers. Our turnkey approach and pay-when-you-sell model has made Curbio the most trusted contractor for real estate agents and brokerages nationwide, including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & foster, and many more. Curbio operates in more than 60 real estate markets across the US.

