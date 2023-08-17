Interos Named to Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Supply chain resilience leader debuts in top 50th percentile of prestigious list ranking companies for outsized growth and momentum

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interos, creator of the world's first and only automated supplier resilience platform, today announced it was named to Inc. magazine's 2023 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This closely-watched index provides a data-driven view of the most successful companies within the U.S. economy's most dynamic segment — independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Interos' pioneering sub-tier supplier risk discovery and mitigation platform moves enterprises from lagging to leading indicators to eliminate disruption. The Inc. recognition follows the company's just-released annual industry survey revealing supply shocks sparked by restrictions, climate, cyber-attacks and other systemic weaknesses increased 33% since 2022. Enterprises believe they can save $37M annually by reacting faster to multi-factor risk threats hidden throughout extended global supply chains.

This year's Inc. 5000 class represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, rising capital costs, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

"This recognition reflects the incredible teams at Interos and the growing recognition among C-suite leaders across all industries that they need to take control of risk in an environment where resilience is clearly a competitive advantage," said Jennifer Bisceglie, Interos Founder & CEO.

"We're grateful for the support of our investors NightDragon, Foris, Kleiner Perkins, and Venrock, in addition to our customers and partners, as we work together to build the future of Resilience By Design to drive growth, profitability and brand reputation. It's an honor to lead an organization that has become such trusted partners to Global Fortune 500 companies and the U.S. government."

Gartner recognized Interos' pioneering resilience platform in its Sample Vendor 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions. Inc. magazine previously named Interos one of its 2023 Fastest Growing Regional Companies. In a still-volatile economic climate, the company has continued to grow its customer base and strengthen its platform with enhanced cyber risk scoring and new catastrophic risk scoring, among others

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Interos

Interos is the AI-first operational resilience company – helping clients achieve Resilience by Design™. Our pioneering scoring and relationship discovery technologies enable customers to automate risk assessment, detection, and response. As the world's first, and only, automated supplier resilience platform, we map and monitor physical and digital supply chains at scale to protect organizations from regulatory violations, unethical labor, cyber-attacks, bankruptcy, catastrophe, and other systemic vulnerabilities. Interos serves a variety of commercial, government, and public sector customers around the world including a host of Global Fortune 500 companies from within the members of the Five Eyes nations.

