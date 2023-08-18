This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy policy and public interest press releases from PR Newswire, including Hawaii wildfire updates and relief efforts.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the policy and public interest industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Hawaii Wildfire Updates

In recent weeks, dozens of press releases have crossed the wire related to companies' disaster relief efforts in response to the deadly wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.

Here are just a few of them:

Maui Wildfires Update

On Aug. 15 , the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau released the latest updates surrounding the fires. In the weeks ahead, the collective resources and attention of the federal, state and county government, the West Maui community, and the travel industry must be focused on the recovery of residents who lost loved ones, homes, their belongings, and businesses. On, the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau released the latest updates surrounding the fires. In the weeks ahead, the collective resources and attention of the federal, state and county government, thecommunity, and the travel industry must be focused on the recovery of residents who lost loved ones, homes, their belongings, and businesses. The Home Depot Foundation Commits up to $500,000 to Support Communities Impacted by Deadly Wildfires in Maui

"We are heartbroken by the loss of life and extreme devastation caused by wildfires on the island of Maui ," said Shannon Gerber , executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "As our experienced nonprofit partners assess the full extent of the destruction, we are standing ready to support the immediate needs of the community however possible." "We are heartbroken by the loss of life and extreme devastation caused by wildfires on the island of," said, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "As our experienced nonprofit partners assess the full extent of the destruction, we are standing ready to support the immediate needs of the community however possible." Statement by the U.S. Conference of Mayors on the Maui Wildfires

"The nation's mayors stand in solidarity with Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen and those impacted by the devastating wildfires in Lahaina . Small towns and cities are the heartbeat of our country, and America's mayors are committed to supporting the Lahaina community as it recovers and rebuilds." "The nation's mayors stand in solidarity withMayorand those impacted by the devastating wildfires in. Small towns and cities are the heartbeat of our country, and America's mayors are committed to supporting thecommunity as it recovers and rebuilds." Purina Donates $25,000 to Help Pets and People Impacted by Hawaii Wildfires

Dozens of lives have been lost, hundreds of buildings have been destroyed and thousands of people and animals have been displaced in what's being called the state's worst natural disaster in 30 years. Purina's donation will aid Greater Good Charities in providing cash grants for rescue and medical care, pet food, and supplies to Hawaiian-based animals rescues and emergency shelters. Dozens of lives have been lost, hundreds of buildings have been destroyed and thousands of people and animals have been displaced in what's being called the state's worst natural disaster in 30 years. Purina's donation will aid Greater Good Charities in providing cash grants for rescue and medical care, pet food, and supplies to Hawaiian-based animals rescues and emergency shelters.

