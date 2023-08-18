Xinhua Silk Road: 2023 China-SCO International Logistics Round Table held in Lianyungang to deepen interconnectivity among SCO countries

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Logistics Round Table kicked off on Wednesday in Lianyungang, a port city in east China's Jiangsu Province.

Themed on "Strengthening cooperation among SCO countries, co-building the new Eurasian land&sea transport corridor", the three-day roundtable conference, co-hosted by Lianyungang Municipal People's Government and the SCO Secretariat, is aimed at further deepening logistics and industrial connection and fostering new growth points of cooperation among SCO countries.

At the conference, Sohail Khan, deputy secretary-general of the SCO, Fang Wei, vice governor of Jiangsu Province, and Ma Shiguang, Party chief of Lianyungang, delivered speeches respectively.

Officials from SCO member countries and observer countries, and representatives of relevant logistics alliances and institutions attended the event and reached consensus on cooperation in multiple fields, such as transport, logistics, foreign trade and digital economy.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. As a strong fulcrum of the Belt and Road cooperation and the important node city in the New Eurasian Land Bridge economic corridor, Lianyungang takes the role of a two-way opening window and a rail-sea transportation hub.

In recent years, Lianyungang has actively promoted the construction of benchmarking demonstration projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, such as the Lianyungang China-Kazakhstan Logistics Cooperation Base and the SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park, all of which have delivered fruitful results.

It is learned that the SCO (Lianyungang) International Logistics Park opened its first China- Kyrgyzstan -Uzbekistan route in October last year, which embarked on a new journey of bridging China's trade with other SCO members. As of July this year, a total of 1,182 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo were transported after the route of the park launched.

Lianyungang has successfully held two sessions of SCO International Round Table in 2019 and 2021, making the event an important exchange platform between Lianyungang and SCO members.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335667.html

