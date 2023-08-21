Global Cybersecurity Leader VU Joins Forces with NovoPayment to Revolutionize Digital Payments and Fraud Prevention

MIAMI, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VU, a global cybersecurity company with over 350 million users in more than 30 countries, specializing in identity protection and fraud prevention, has signed a strategic partnership with NovoPayment, a leader in digital payment solutions innovation.

NP logo (PRNewswire)

Sebastián Stranieri, founder and CEO of VU, stated: "Collaborating with NovoPayment allows us to expand our vision and address new challenges in the field of cybersecurity in the financial sector. Together, we are committed to generating a positive impact by creating digital solutions to improve the quality of life for citizens and organizations."

VU joins NovoPayment's extensive application network of over 60 partners. NovoPayment's banking-as-a-service platform relies on a powerful network effect of open APIs, partnerships and third-party integrations to help clients scale faster and better navigate local and regional environments. Last month, NovoPayment announced enhancements to its platform's middleware layer, Orchestra, including more robust security measures and expanded use cases through new third-party partner integrations.

Anabel Pérez, CEO of NovoPayment, added: "In the new digital economy, collaboration is key. This alliance will enable us to enhance our payment solutions, providing users with an even safer and more reliable experience. We are excited to work with VU, a leader in cybersecurity, to ensure the peace of mind of our clients in the digital world."

This partnership between VU and NovoPayment will drive innovation in cybersecurity, allowing both companies to expand their impact on the financial industry. Through the synergy of their technologies and expertise, they will tackle fraud and cybercrime challenges, providing protection and security to millions of users worldwide.

About NovoPayment

NovoPayment, a category leader in Banking as a Service (BaaS) platforms, enables digital financial and transactional services to support various use cases. The company's bank-grade solutions use APIs and other flexible delivery models to help banks, financial institutions, merchants, networks, marketplaces, neobanks, and other financial service providers to leverage their existing systems to generate new deposits, transaction streams, and customer experiences. For more information, visit novopayment.com and developer.novopayment.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NovoPayment