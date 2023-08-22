Grand Opening of Anchor Bar Restaurant in Leesburg, VA

LEESBURG, Va., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Bar NoVA today announced the grand opening of their new restaurant located in the Village at Leesburg shopping center. This milestone is a major move for the company on its mission to open multiple Anchor Bar restaurants in the Northern Virginia area over the next several years.

Anchor Bar VAL Location (PRNewswire)

Anchor Bar NoVA announces the grand opening of new restaurant located in the Village at Leesburg shopping center.

Anchor Bar NoVA's objective in opening these restaurants is to invest in the community and create opportunities for others. The investment in the Town of Leesburg started with this location's buildout; where, 65% of the start-up investment was spent with businesses located within the Town of Leesburg. Going forward 56% of the Leesburg Anchor Bar restaurant's vendors are located within the Town of Leesburg while 78% of them are within the state of Virginia.

"Giving back has been at the core of all our decisions. We live in Leesburg and plan to continue to focus our spend within the Town, County and State as we open additional Anchor Bar restaurants.," says Lee Shabe, CEO of Anchor Bar NoVA. "We also invest a lot in our employees. We offer employees who work more than 30 hours a week dental, vision, and healthcare benefits 100% paid for by the company. We also offer them a 401k with matching and money for college if they choose it."

The new Anchor Bar restaurant in Leesburg has created over 90 new jobs. These new jobs consist of a mix of full and part time positions. More important, they create opportunities for employees to mature in the hospitality market. Future restaurant openings will present current employees with the ability to progress in their careers through promotion into more senior roles.

"We want to change the hospitality business model.," says Brian Jones, COO of Anchor Bar NoVA. "The industry is fast-paced and stressful which leads to high turn-over rates. Aside from the benefits we offer our employees, our General Manager Jim McGavin and his leadership team have created an environment where employees are respected, empowered and invested in."

The Anchor Bar restaurant located in the Village at Leesburg includes 24 beers on tap with many more available via bottle or can. The Anchor Bar includes 45 TVs to ensure you can watch your favorite sports when you want: inside or outside. The restaurant will have the NFL Sunday Ticket so fans can watch their favorite team play.

About Xenith Management Group: Xenith Management Group LLC (XMG) d/b/a Anchor Bar NoVA is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business providing excellent food and service.

About Anchor Bar: Founders, Frank and Teressa Bellissimo first opened the doors to Anchor Bar in 1935, offering a menu that specialized in Italian cuisine. When Anchor Bar invented the chicken wing in 1964, the restaurant became a local treasure and foodie hot spot. Today, Anchor Bar serves more than 10 million pounds of chicken wings a year, and its bottled wing sauce now retails in over 4,000 supermarkets worldwide. Consumers can even purchase Anchor Bar's famous wings online and have them shipped anywhere in the country. For more information on franchising with Anchor Bar visit www.anchorbar.com.

Lee Shabe

Anchor Bar NoVA

703.963.3523

Lee@AnchorBarNoVA.com

Anchor Bar Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xenith Management Group d/b/a Anchor Bar NoVA