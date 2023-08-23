51Talk Online Education Group to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Friday, August 25, 2023

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. EST on August 25, 2023

SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 51Talk Online Education Group ("51Talk", or the "Company") (NYSEAMERICAN: COE), a global online education platform with core expertise in English education, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Friday, August 25, 2023, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 25, 2023 (8:00p.m. Singapore/Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 25, 2023).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States Toll: 1-888-346-8982 International: 1-412-902-4272 Singapore (toll free): 800-120-6157 Mainland China Toll: 4001-201203 Hong Kong Toll: 800-905945 Hong Kong-Local Toll: 852-301-84992

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "51Talk Online Education Group".

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.51talk.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until August 31, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States Toll: 1-877-344-7529 International Toll: 1-412-317-0088 Canada Toll: 855-669-9658 Replay Access Code: 8879362

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSEAMERICAN: COE) is a global online education platform with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students to take live interactive English lessons on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students

