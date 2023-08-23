Community Oncology Alliance Selects The Doctors Company as Exclusive Medical Malpractice Insurance Partner

NAPA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) has chosen The Doctors Company, part of TDC Group, as the exclusively endorsed medical malpractice insurer for its members.

COA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. For more than 20 years, COA has been the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology, where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day, and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment.

"We chose The Doctors Company because they share our commitment to advocating for

patients, practices, and providers. As the largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, The Doctors Company also has an unparalleled understanding of the challenges the healthcare industry is facing, particularly in cancer care," said Miriam J. Atkins, MD, FACP, President of COA. "Independent community oncology practices serve most Americans receiving cancer treatment, and we are pleased to offer our members the multitude of resources and benefits that come with partnering with The Doctors Company."

COA joins many of the nation's most prestigious medical organizations , which exclusively endorse The Doctors Company because of its physician focus, financial strength, and mission to advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine.

COA members can now benefit from a number of offerings from The Doctors Company, including competitive rates and discounts for medical malpractice insurance. As members of The Doctors Company, COA members will also receive aggressive defense, expert patient safety tools and programs, access to risk management programs, and a range of coverage options for both physicians and advanced practice clinicians. Eligible COA members of The Doctors Company can benefit from the Tribute® Plan , which financially rewards doctors for their loyalty and commitment to superior patient care.

"Community oncology practices provide complex care and play a crucial role in improving outcomes for patients with cancer," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, Chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "We want to help oncologists provide the highest-quality cancer care to patients in their own communities."

About the Community Oncology Alliance

The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. For more than 20 years, COA has been the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology, where most Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day, and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org. Follow COA on X (@oncologyCOA) or on Facebook.

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com), the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps physicians manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg.com), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems—over 100,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide—with annual revenue of $1 billion and over $6.9 billion in assets. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on X (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

