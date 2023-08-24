DARDEN RESTAURANTS TO HOST FISCAL 2024 FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL ON SEPTEMBER 21

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE:DRI) plans to release its fiscal 2024 first quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, September 21, 2023, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ET. Rick Cardenas, CEO, and other senior management will discuss first quarter results and conduct a question and answer session. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.

What: Darden Restaurants, Inc. Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When: 8:30 am ET, Thursday, September 21, 2023



Where: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=HcYNeR3Q



How: Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or, to access via telephone, please dial 877-407-9219.

About Darden

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V's and Bahama Breeze. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.

