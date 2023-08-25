iQIYI Leverages AIGC to Improve Content Production and Marketing Efficiency

Large Language Models (LLMs) are used to facilitate scripts assessment with an accuracy rate of scene and character breakdown exceeding 90%

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced in this week that it has used Generative AI to improve content production and marketing efficiency, which has shown encouraging initial results with over 90% accuracy of scene and character breakdown. The model also demonstrates the company's strong capability in leveraging technological innovation to empower entertainment industry and enhance user experience.

According to iQIYI, the content creators can now leverage AIGC(AI Generated Content) technologies to extract core information from scripts, assisting in script evaluation in the pre-project stage and realizing more accurate budget planning and resource management. Furthermore, it can quickly assess intricate story plots to enhance the user experience by improving search results, recommendations, and playback interactive experience.

"By introducing AIGC to empower content production and operation, iQIYI expects to enhance quality and efficiency on content operation and promotion while continuously improving user experiences," LIU Wenfeng, Chief Technology Officer of iQIYI said, "multiple titles over 10,000 iQIYI's content popularity index are now using AIGC for internal operation and external promotion. "

iQIYI has developed Xingluo, an AIGC platform that leverages advanced capabilities of LLMs and proprietary technology to comprehend and enhance the storyline of long-form video content. Xingluo generates automated batches of various video types and diverse text and image content, including film narrations and blended clips.

Moreover, this platform enables users to swiftly navigate to specific episodes and scenes by searching popular keywords related to trending dramas on social media platforms like Weibo. For instance, the popular iQIYI drama series Destined, which has garnered significant attention online this summer, can be instantly accessed through search on iQIYI when users are captivated by a specific plot or scene being discussed. Furthermore, apart from dramas, the model has also been utilized in popular variety shows like The Big Band 3.

As of date, tens of thousands of iQIYI content albums have incorporated AIGC to assist in generating operational materials. This has resulted in more than 700,000 operation items of videos, text and images, and other materials.

iQIYI has been exploring the application of AIGC in the video space since 2022. In February 2023, iQIYI announced a framework agreement with Baidu to connect iQIYI with Baidu's generative dialogue product ERNIE Bot. The purpose of this collaboration is to jointly explore the utilization of AIGC across various business endeavors of iQIYI, including content search, novel creation and tools, among other areas.

In the first half of 2023, iQIYI also established the "iQIYI AIGC Content Technology Innovation Center" to continuously explore more integrated scenarios of AIGC and entertainment industry.

Besides, AIGC has also been effective in creating advertising content ideas and boosting monetization performance. According to iQIYI, ROI increased by 20 percentage points in terms of using generative AI to produce performance ad content. For example, iQIYi's performance ad platform has successfully integrated AI-powered applications into streamline copywriting and graphic design, and making them available for advertising brands and agencies. This advancement has significantly enhanced the efficiency of ads production processes.

Looking forward, iQIYI is committed to utilizing AIGC to empower the ecosystems of various iQIYI business lines. Meanwhile, the company actively leverages the technology to achieve more breakthroughs in script creation, evaluation, animation production and commercialization, boosting the upgrade and revolution of the industry.

