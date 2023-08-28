Comanche Biopharma Named by Fierce Biotech as a "Fierce 15" Biotech Company of 2023

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comanche Biopharma Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an siRNA investigational drug for the treatment of sFlt1-mediated pre-term preeclampsia, is pleased to announce that Fierce Biotech has named it as one of its 2023 "Fierce 15", designating Comanche as one of the most promising early-stage biotechnology companies in the industry.

"This recognition by Fierce Biotech is a testament to the remarkable progress achieved by our team of professionals, our accomplished Board, our steadfast investors, clinical trial volunteers and the collaboration of our devoted patient advisors – all united in unwavering support of our mission," said Scott Johnson, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Comanche Biopharma.

Preeclampsia is a prevalent hypertensive disorder of pregnancy for which there is no existing therapy that can modify disease progression. It affects over 10 million pregnancies annually and disproportionately impacts Black women, those in lower-income sectors, and rural communities.

"The escalating maternal health crisis underscores the urgency of our mission to address the accelerating global burden of preeclampsia," added Allison August, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Comanche Biopharma. "If successful, CBP-4888, which is currently in phase 1 clinical testing, will ameliorate maternal symptoms of preeclampsia and safely prolong pregnancy, thus lowering the risks of premature birth, and offering the hope of improved maternal and neonatal outcomes to millions of women suffering with preeclampsia around the world."

Every year, Fierce Biotech evaluates hundreds of early-stage companies from around the world and selects fifteen that are leading the way with innovative and creative approaches to drug development.

About Fierce Biotech

Fierce Biotech is the biotech industry's daily monitor, providing the latest news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 300,000 top biotech professionals rely on Fierce Biotech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories.

About Comanche Biopharma Corp.

Comanche Biopharma is a maternal and fetal medicine biopharmaceutical company working to lower the risks of pregnancy and premature births worldwide. We are currently developing the world's first treatment for preeclampsia, which affects more than 10 million women every year.

Comanche's mission is to develop the first definitive treatment for sFlt1-mediated preterm preeclampsia and facilitate its availability globally. Comanche Biopharma´s founders have had successful careers discovering new medicines, building and selling companies, and taking on some of the hardest challenges in medicine. Ours is a new company with leaders who have established reputations for excellence, including scientific advisors Craig Mello, Nobel Laureate for the discovery of RNA interference, and Ananth Karumanchi who first identified the protein that is the target of our therapeutic and is the basis of the first diagnostic test currently used in the standard of care for the management of patients with preeclampsia in the European Union and United Kingdom.

We are harnessing the power of these two recent scientific breakthroughs to bring an effective treatment for preeclampsia to the global marketplace. We are committed to the ethical representation of people of all colors and economic status globally in our clinical development programs. We prioritize ensuring access to our solutions by those who need them most.

About CBP-4888

CBP-4888 is a fixed-dose combination of two chemically-synthesized, lipid-conjugated small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNAs) duplex oligonucleotides (siRNA-2283 and siRNA-2519) targeting two soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase–1 (sFLT1) mRNA isoforms.

About Preeclampsia

Preeclampsia is a prevalent and serious pregnancy complication that affects up to 8% of pregnancies worldwide. It can lead to a range of complications for both the mother and the baby, including multi-organ damage, seizures, and premature birth. Globally there are an estimated 80,000 maternal deaths and 500,000 fetal and newborn deaths annually due to this pregnancy complication. While preeclampsia can develop in any pregnancy, it disproportionately affects black individuals, those living in low- and middle-income countries, and those residing in rural areas. The signs and symptoms of preeclampsia can vary and include high blood pressure, acute kidney injury, swelling in the hands and face, severe headaches, vision changes, and abdominal pain. Treatment may include close monitoring of blood pressure and urine protein levels, bed rest, and medication to lower blood pressure. Currently, delivery of the baby is the only definitive cure for preeclampsia.

