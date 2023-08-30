Ginkgo Bioworks to Host Investor Day on October 3, 2023

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, beginning at 10:00 am ET. The event will feature conversations with Ginkgo's founders and senior management team across both its cell engineering and biosecurity businesses. Among other topics, the event will include a discussion about Ginkgo's generative AI capabilities and investments, following its announcement yesterday of a new strategic partnership with Google Cloud.

(PRNewsfoto/Ginkgo Bioworks) (PRNewswire)

Investor Day details and a webcast link will be available on Ginkgo's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com, and a replay will be made available.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (formerly known as Twitter) (@Ginkgo and @ConcentricByGinkgo), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks and @ConcentricByGinkgo), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks), or LinkedIn.

Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks