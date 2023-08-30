Groundbreaking Kids Footwear Brand jbrds Closes $500,000 Seed Round, Valued at $5 Million

jbrds reimagines kid's footwear with stylish, physician-designed shoes engineered for their feet.

BALTIMORE, Md., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- jbrds, a new children's footwear brand anatomically designed to support foot structure and activity requirements at four distinct stages of a child's physical development, successfully subscribed a modest seed round establishing a $5,000,000 valuation.

"Now, every child can start on the right foot", Dr. Jay LeBow , Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer

The successfully completed seed funding round comes on the heels of launching its first product line of Stand2Walk shoes for sale in July of 2022. Bringing a first-of-its-kind model to the market, jbrds offers a kid's shoe designed for a kid's foot that seamlessly blends function and style to match parents' active lifestyles.

Co-founded by leading podiatrist and foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Jay LeBow; former sports industry veteran at Mizuno and Adidas Mike Gugat; and top sporting goods merchant David Hirshfeld, jbrds reimagines children's footwear for children and babies.

Its Stand2Walk patent-pending design uniquely supports the young wearer's lateral column and developing cuboid bone while stabilizing the heel. This combination of support and stability promotes the healthy development of a child's foot.

"After reviewing hundreds of X-rays and evaluating the current offering of generic kids' footwear, it was clear there was a need in the footwear industry jbrds could fill," said Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Dr. Jay LeBow. "Now, every child can start on the right foot with shoes designed for their developmental needs and crafted with clinical expertise."

jbrds' created Stand2Walk anatomically designed footwear for children with the following features that make it easier for babies to stand, balance and walk:

Injection-molded support cage — a patent pending design to promote the healthy development of feet.

Velcro strap — easy for parents to slip on, hard for baby to take off.

Sock-like upper — instant comfort, socks optional

Suede outsole — just enough grip so baby won't trip.

0-drop outsole — promotes the development of healthy tendons to limit future foot and ankle problems

"We're here to finally put an end to outfitting babies and young children with adult shoes shrunk down to fit kids' feet," said CEO and co-founder Mike Gugat. "Our mission is to start kids off on the right foot, and jbrds is leaving the 'one-size-fits-all' approach to children's footwear behind. We're meeting kids' needs from cradle to eight years old to avoid possible problems later in life from wearing ill-fitting, or simply the wrong shoes as a child."

Customers can purchase jbrds' Stand2Walk shoes with free two-day shipping directly from www.jbrds.com .

Access photos, video and the full press kit here .

About jbrds:

jbrds is a Baltimore-based footwear startup for infants, toddlers and kids. Its mission is to start kids off on the right foot for a life filled with physical activity. jbrds is creating innovative footwear with its introductory shoe, the Stand2Walk, designed to uniquely support the lateral column and developing cuboid bone while stabilizing a child's heel. Following its first product line, Stand2Walk (ages 9-18 months), the company will introduce ranges for all developmental phases of kids' lives — Walk2Run (ages 18 months to 3 years), Run2Play (ages 3-5 years) and GoPlay (ages 5-8 years). Purchase jbrds at www.jbrds.com .

