BACARDÍ Rum Launches New Limited-Edition Premium Variant, BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Sevillian Orange Cask Finish

The world's most awarded rum brand is celebrating the finale of National Rum Month with a new bold and citrus forward expression in the third installment of the brand's limited-edition aged rum series

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To wrap up National Rum Month, BACARDÍ is launching the third installment of the limited-edition cask finish series with the new BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Sevillian Orange Cask Finish. Following the success of the two previous launches, Sherry Cask and Rye Cask Finish, the new premium rum expression serves to continue the five-year aged rum series which will see BACARDÍ unveil a new cask finish offering annually through 2025.

Blooming with notes of orange peel, dried stone fruits, and finished with a smoky wood aroma, the BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Sevillian Orange Cask Finish is a blend aged at least eight years in American oak barrel under the Caribbean sun and finished for an additional 3-6 months in Vino de Naranja casks from Seville, Spain. The premium, citrus forward blend boasts a dark golden color with a slight orange hue, resulting in a smooth taste that works perfectly for sipping or in elevated cocktails.

"The third installment in our popular Cask Series, Sevillian Orange continues our brand legacy of producing premium rums that match consumer tastes. This exceptional expression harmoniously blends our finest aged rums with the essence of Vino de Naranja from Spain, delivering a delightful burst of flavor," said Lisa Pfenning, Vice President, BACARDÍ for North America. "Inspired by tradition, yet infused with innovation, the Sevillian Orange Cask Finish is destined to captivate the palates of both rum connoisseurs and dark spirit aficionados alike. As the world's most awarded rum, we're excited to add a new and deeply flavorful expression to our vast premium portfolio."

Premiumization is on the rise across categories, with experts noting that super-premium rums are the next to take off in the on-trade space. According to the Bacardi Global Ambassador survey, one in three bartenders feel rum will continue to become more premium – priming the space for the Sevillian Orange Cask Finish launch and the future of fine rum.

An explosive category, rum is set to surpass bourbon and whiskey in terms of consumer sales in 2023 according to Drizly 2023 BevAlc Trend Report. Created to be the perfect pairing for an Old Fashioned, BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Sevillian Orange Cask Finish serves as a great alternative to traditional sipping spirits. As one of the most classic cocktails in history, and one that has seen a 24% jump in popularity over the last few years, the Old Fashioned is as popular as ever, but with BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Sevillian Orange Cask Finish, the cocktail gets a refreshed taste thanks to the liquid's meticulously balanced citrus and smoky notes.

The new BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Sevillian Orange Cask Finish will be available in 750mL bottles with a 45% ABV for a suggested retail price of $34.99, available online and in stores nationwide, later this month.

To purchase BACARDÍ rum and cocktail kits, head to www.DrinkBACARDÍ.com, and for more information on BACARDÍ rum, visit www.BACARDÍ.com.

SEVILLIAN ORANGE OLD FASHIONED

2 oz. BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Sevillian Orange Cask Rum

¼ oz. honey syrup

2 dashes angostura bitters

Method: Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass. Add ice and stir for 10-15 seconds. Pour over a large ice cube in an old-fashioned glass. Garnish with an orange wedge.

About BACARDÍ® Rum – The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardi Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 1,000 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. http://www.BACARDÍ.com/

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

