FatBrain AI ($LZGI) Reaches Growth Milestone for Its Insurance SaaS Marketplace

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB: LZGI) (the "Company," or "we"), the leader in powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions for the enterprise stars of tomorrow, announced it has added its 50th Innovation Partner to its IntellAgents Insights™ SaaS marketplace.

The IntellAgents Insights™ SaaS rapidly connects the core systems that power Insurers and Brokers with the latest Insurance Technology to create true innovation and differentiation. Intellagents now has over 100+ insurance capabilities from 50 vendors providing thousands of risk factors. It enables Agents and Insurers to make better decisions to assess coverage needs, business placement, risk selection, and pricing. Any marketplace participant can use these 'no-code" connections in combination with FatBrain AI to deliver a portfolio of insurance AI industry changing products launching this fall. Intellagents Innovation Partners provide a wide range of insurance capabilities including data about businesses, properties, equipment, and people that cover all the important subjects of insurance.

"IntellAgents Insights™ SaaS is the fastest lane to insurance innovation," said Mark Stender, president of FatBrain AI insurance business and 27-year veteran of insurance technology. "IntellAgents boosts the connectivity of existing systems with massive amounts of data and our proprietary peer intelligence and generative AI solutions. All three are required to create straight through processing which is the holy grail for insurance. We deliver all three out of the box."

"This milestone accelerates the network effect enabling productivity gains across the entire P&C value chain. Each partner has different specializations; therefore, it is important to have a variety of partners," said Peter B. Ritz, co-founder and CEO of FatBrain AI. "We are determined to double the number of innovation partners for the marketplace in the year to come."

About FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB:LZGI)

FatBrain AI provides powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow to grow, innovate, and drive the majority of the global economy. FatBrain's AI 2.0 technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, large language models, and cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable and easy to integrate AI solutions. FatBrain's subscriptions allow all companies to deploy its advanced AI solutions quickly, easily, and securely behind their firewalls or via cloud. FatBrain's global delivery includes 600+ team across design, development centers in the US, UK, India, and Kazakh Republic.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fatbrain.ai

Forward Looking Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2022. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are based entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

