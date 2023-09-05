Guidehouse Insights Names Oracle, Uplight, and Bidgely Leading Customer Engagement and Customer Experience Analytics Providers

Leaders demonstrate superior algorithms and user experiences (UX), holistic product portfolios, logical strategic partnerships, broadening geographic reach, and established customer bases



BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights assesses the competitive landscape for vendors in the customer engagement (CE) and customer experience (CX) analytics market.

In the context of this Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard, CE and CX analytics refers to utility software that facilitate improved enrollment, participation, and engagement in customer-centric utility programs, or that logically contribute to a fuller customer experience. According to Guidehouse Insights, Oracle, Uplight, and Bidgely were identified as the leading CE and CX analytics providers.

"Whereas energy usage intelligence was the foundation of stakeholder strategies just a few years ago—and still is to a large degree—conversations are shifting to more ambitious goals centered around end-to-end program management, smart home optimization, electric vehicle (EV) management, and complex rate analytics, among others," says Michael Kelly, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "These principles underlie the assumptions and findings in the Leaderboard report."

Leading CE and CX analytics providers continue adequately differentiating themselves via superior algorithms and UX, holistic application portfolios, logical strategic partnerships, broadening geographic reach, and established customer bases. These vendors are mostly standardizing around software-first strategies (supplanting in-home energy monitors), end-to-end distributed energy resources/demand response program management, time-of-use and complex rate analytics, grid-edge intelligence, EV optimization, and enterprise-wide visibility, such as a single view for the utility, customer, and customer service representative, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Customer Engagement and Experience Analytics, provides an overview of the predominant companies involved in the CE and CX analytics market, as well as their Strategy and Execution scores for developing, marketing, and delivering CE and CX analytics solutions. Company rankings capture the vendor's standing at the time of the report. In this market, ratings are likely to shift as companies and CE and CX analytics applications continue to evolve. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

