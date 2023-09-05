Jefferson's® Bourbon bottles the heat and humidity of Singapore in latest innovation - Jefferson's Tropics Aged in Humidity™

Jefferson's Tropics Aged in Humidity™ is a fully matured Kentucky bourbon whiskey finished in the intensely hot and humid climate of Singapore, resulting in a truly unique bourbon

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefferson's Bourbon, a pioneer in the bourbon category, and well-known for its boundary pushing approach to whiskey blending and unique maturation, proudly debuts Jefferson's Tropics Aged in Humidity™. Jefferson's Tropics Aged in Humidity is a fully matured Kentucky straight bourbon finished in Singapore's extreme heat and humidity to deliver a rich, textured, and completely unique tasting experience.

Jefferson's is constantly experimenting with various blending, aging, and finishing techniques to achieve unique flavors. Its newest release is the ultimate culmination of founder Trey Zoeller's efforts to continue to explore unique maturation techniques and environments. After the success of the innovative Ocean Aged at Sea Voyage Series, founder Trey Zoeller was convinced climate could affect the maturation process more than the mashbill or barrel itself and sought to find new and interesting climates for further proof. But first, he needed a location.

"After taking barrels to many different locations, it was evident that the hot and humid climates had such a positive impact on the bourbon. So when homing in on a location to age our first Jefferson's Tropics Aged in Humidity™ release, we knew we needed to be near the equator, where the heat and humidity would be year-round and intense. Singapore - one of my bucket list travel destinations - was absolutely perfect for this experiment," said Zoeller. "The result is a remarkable bourbon, one that further reinforces my belief that terroir for whiskey comes from the environment that the bourbon matures in rather than the ground from which the grains are grown. The Jefferson's Tropics Aged in Humidity series embodies the result of this with its richness and complexity - we can't wait for you to experience it firsthand."

The journey to create this special liquid was a wild one. Nine containers with a combined capacity of 720 barrels of fully matured Kentucky straight bourbon set sail for Singapore via an ocean ship in July 2019, marking the start of the journey. Following that journey, these barrels were exposed to Singapore's severe heat and humidity for an astounding 18 months resulting in a bourbon that is intensely caramelized and steeped with flavor. The extreme heat essentially slow cooks and caramelizes the sugars in the wood.

The containers finally made their way back to Kentucky in March 2023, where Zoeller evaluated and selected the ideal flavor profile and proof point. The result is a harmoniously blended bourbon that boasts aromatic baking spices on the nose, notes of bing cherry, toffee, and sea salt, and a long, textured, full-bodied finish.

Jefferson's Tropics Aged in Humidity™ is fully matured and bottled at 52% ABV. An allocated limited edition special release will be available starting September 2023 in fine spirits retailers and restaurants/bars across the US (MSRP $99.99 /750mL). For more information visit https://jeffersonsbourbon.com/jeffersons-tropics-bourbon/ and follow the brand on Instagram at www.instagram.com/jeffersonsbourbon.

