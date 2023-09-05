Nielsen's Gracenote Fuels Prisma Media's Streaming Ambitions in France

Best-in-class streaming program data and imagery elevate Télé-Loisirs digital offerings to the next level

PARIS, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracenote, the content solutions business unit of Nielsen, is helping Prisma Media, the leading French digital and magazine publisher group owned by Vivendi, transform its Télé-Loisirs offerings into go-to resources for what to watch on France's most popular streaming video platforms. By providing comprehensive information and rich imagery for major Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) catalog programming including Amazon Prime Video, Canal+, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+, Gracenote is elevating the Télé-Loisirs website and mobile app to the next level.

Prisma's Télé-Loisirs products now deliver more visually-driven navigation, more powerful search capabilities and more personalized program recommendations based on the integration of the Gracenote Streaming Video Catalogs data offering. As a result, the French publisher can more effectively connect its 4 million daily viewers to the best original and library content streaming services have to offer, enable seamless binge-viewing of popular TV series and deliver consistent user experiences across different mediums.

Industry-leading Gracenote TV and movie metadata, program availability data and content IDs form the backbone of Gracenote Streaming Video Catalogs data which covers more than 290 global and regional OTT catalogs across Europe, North America, Latin America, Australia and India.

"Prisma Media has long been a primary resource for viewers on linear TV program information in France but they saw an opportunity to capitalize on the rise of streaming," said Vikram Kulkarni, VP, Strategic Initiatives, EMEA at Gracenote. "Given Gracenote's global streaming data expertise, we were uniquely positioned to help them up-level their offerings for a fast-growing generation of young viewers. We are excited to see how Télé-Loisirs leverages our data offerings in order to meet their strategic ambitions in the SVOD space."

"For several years now, Télé-Loisirs has been offering extensive articles and recommendations on films, series and documentaries available via streaming, but to go even further, we needed a global content solutions expert capable of providing us with in-depth data on the very large SVOD catalogs available on the various platforms," said Julian Marco, Head of Marketing and Business Development at Prisma Media. "We're delighted to be working with Gracenote, and we believe the new collaboration will enable us to reinforce our position as leader in entertainment content in France."

Gracenote is the content solutions business unit of Nielsen providing entertainment metadata, content IDs and related offerings to the world's leading creators, distributors and platforms. Gracenote technology enables advanced content navigation and discovery capabilities helping individuals to easily connect to the TV shows, movies, music and sports they love while delivering powerful content analytics making complex business decisions simpler.

Prisma Media is the leading print and digital content publisher in France whose portfolio of recognizable brands includes Femme Actuelle, GEO, Capital, Voici and Télé-Loisirs. Nearly 40 million French consumers per month experience the group's brands browsing through its magazines, surfing its Websites or on its mobile apps. To learn more, visit https://www.prismamedia.com/ .

Gracenote will exhibit at IBC in Amsterdam from September 15 - 18, 2023. To book a meeting, please visit https://events.nielsen.com/ibc2023 .

