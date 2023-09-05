U.S. Bullet Proofing Joins Partner Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS)

UPPER MARLBORO, Md., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to providing comprehensive school and campus security solutions, Specialty Fenestration Group (SFG), parent company of U.S. Bullet Proofing (USBP), manufacturer of high security window and door systems, and Quikserv transaction systems, have announced its corporate partnership and membership to the leading organization focused and committed to making schools safer, the Partner Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS).

PASS is a highly regarded organization that provides in-depth information and unbiased guidelines for safeguarding school facilities. Created by a diverse team from the security, education, infrastructure, and corporate sectors, it offers comprehensive solutions for ensuring school safety and security.

PASS provides in-depth and meticulously vetted information on best practices for securing school facilities, drawing on the expertise of professionals from the education, public safety, and industry sectors.

"Schools are facing an urgent need for comprehensive security solutions, as the safety of students and staff is at stake," said Hector Vallejo, Chief Revenue Officer for SFG. "Unfortunately, many schools still lack the necessary resources, guidelines, and best practices to protect their premises. The good news is that schools have access to multiple funding programs from the federal government, as well as state and local grants. Last October, the Department of Justice awarded a significant grant of approximately $190 million for school security upgrades. This funding aims to bolster the security measures and ensure a safer learning environment for everyone involved."

With an established reputation as a trusted source in prominent U.S. embassies and renowned government institutions worldwide, U.S. Bullet Proofing and Quikserv provide an extensive selection of door, window and transaction security solutions. These cutting-edge security vestibules, doors, windows, and curtain wall systems are tailored to meet the needs of every classroom, campus, and budget.

U.S. Bullet Proofing (USBP) is a pioneering manufacturer of the most advanced ballistic, blast, forced entry, and storm impact high security aluminum window and security door solutions available in the market. USBP is one of the few solution providers designed and certified for the Department of State for Federal Government buildings around the world with solutions suited for a wide range of applications including schools, military bases, police stations, banks, data centers and more.

