What's the Buzz? Plans for 40th Anniversary Equip Exposition Already Exciting Attendees & Exhibitors

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the blockbuster, award-nominated trade show for the international landscape, outdoor living and outdoor power equipment industry is fast approaching, and excitement for the show is building. Equip Expo will be held October 17 to 20 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Licensed drivers over age 16 can put more than a dozen new UTVs from 10 manufacturers through their paces and talk with industry representatives who design and manufacture the vehicles. Due to popular demand, the test track has been expanded. (PRNewswire)

If you don't come this year, you'll have missed something.

"If you don't come this year, you'll have missed something. Landscape contractor attendance is up by 39 percent over last year, which is a record, and dealer registration is up by 10 percent. This shows the relevance and importance of Expo," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Exposition.

He adds, "With California now moving to full implementation of their combustion engine equipment ban, this year, look for extensive new offerings by manufacturers to comply with these new and upcoming regulations. Over 40 manufacturers are putting new products in the New Product Showcase."

Every year, Equip Exposition invests in and commits to making the user experience unique in response to the industry's needs, demands and market changes.

"It will be the same show you've always loved—just better," he says. "This year, we've invested in an expanded UTV Track, will have our first-ever, stadium-sized, free concert at the Yum! Center, expanded education for our Hispanic industry members and more. It all points to one thing: Don't miss it."

Below are a few of the show elements getting the most "buzz" this year, according to organizers:

New education and training sessions in both English and Spanish to help landscape contractors and dealers make more money and grow. Sessions focus on topics like growing and managing your business for greater profits, hiring and retaining key employees, and new technology. Landscaper education includes tree care, as well as expanding into new service areas such as hardscape, pool and spa, outdoor lighting, irrigation, and more.

The show's inaugural arena concert with Third Eye Blind. This free concert, open to all Expo registrants and their guests and friends, will be held on Thursday night, October 19, at the KFC Yum! Center. The show also includes singer-songwriter Dylan Scott and is sponsored by the Bobcat Company and SENIX.

The wild and surprising West Wing offerings. From golf simulator competitions to daily giveaways and the new product showcase, this newly expanded exhibit hall of expo offers unique attendee experiences. The popular Drone Zone is back and better than ever and is where attendees can work toward professional drone pilot certification.

The one-of-a kind, 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard. This area of the show is an attendee's dream come true. Equipment manufacturers show off the newest equipment and attendees can "try it before they buy it." It's a place to mow, mulch, cut, dig, drive, and test the latest outdoor power equipment in the industry.

The expanded UTV Test Track. Licensed drivers over age 16 can put more than a dozen new UTVs from 10 manufacturers through their paces and talk with industry representatives who design and manufacture the vehicles. Due to popular demand, the test track has been expanded.

Landscape industry's leading influencers. Head to the Morning Show at Expo, sponsored by Kohler Engines, to watch an interactive podcast unfold as industry pros discuss their paths to success. In the afternoon, go to ENERGIZE for an honest conversation with top contractors on everything from marketing and pricing to how much you should be charging for your work.

The inaugural Women's Leadership Reception. More than 200 women in the industry are slated to attend the first-ever Women's Reception on Thursday evening, October 19. The networking event is sponsored by SiteOne and Belgard. A shuttle bus will deliver attendees to the arena concert later that night.

The popular tree climbing workshops. Offered in partnership with the Women's Tree Climbing Workshop and sponsored by STIHL Inc. and Davey Tree, climbing technique sessions on a live tree in Freedom Hall give an up close and personal look at better tree care.

Hardscape North America (HNA)'s wealth of offerings. Patio and hardscape installations can help you make more money, and HNA has all the latest techniques. Equip Exposition registration gets you free access to HNA.

The Welcome Reception in a new venue. Celebrate at Tuesday evening's jamming reception, sponsored by Cat® Compact Track Loaders, at the downtown Kentucky International Convention Center. It's a new location for the reception but will feature Expo's favorite band, The Crashers.

The "adventurous" keynote address. Hear polar explorer Ben Saunders, the epitome of grit and determination, share his journeys which include 12 major expeditions covering just over 4,500 miles (7,250km) on foot in the high Arctic, Greenland and Antarctica since 2001.

Mulligan's Fun Run & Walk 5K. On Wednesday morning, October 18, take a run or walk to benefit the Kentucky Humane Society across the Ohio River on the city's Big Four pedestrian bridge and in sight of Louisville's Great Lawn. The event is powered by Ariens.

The chance to cuddle a rescue pup (and bring one home). Mulligan's Mutt Madness, an annual dog rescue event sponsored by the TurfMutt Foundation in partnership with the Kentucky Humane Society, brings a bevy of rescue dogs to Freedom Hall on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

