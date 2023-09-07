Atlas Health and Myndshft Partner to Remove Administrative Barriers to Affordable Healthcare

Atlas Health and Myndshft become the first healthtech solution to offer both prior authorization and patient assistance automation

SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Health , a market leader in philanthropic aid automation to improve access, affordability, outcomes and health equity for vulnerable populations, today announced its partnership with Myndshft , a prior authorization software platform that enables value-based healthcare. Together, Atlas Health and Myndshft will optimize prior authorization, benefits verification and patient assistance workflows for health systems and patients, providing increased access to affordable treatment.

Atlas Heatlh Logo (PRNewswire)

"Our goal at Atlas Health has always been to get affordable healthcare to as many patients and as quickly as possible. However, there are still far too many administrative wrinkles that get in the way of access to treatment — including the time-consuming prior authorization process," said Atlas Health CEO Ethan Davidoff. "With Myndshyft's best-in-class prior authorization technology combined with our philanthropic aid platform, we'll be able to automate access and affordability solutions for patients on high-cost drugs, end-to-end."

Prior authorization is one of the largest challenges for providers. In fact, physicians spend 15.5 hours weekly on paperwork and administration on average. Patients are also impacted negatively, demonstrating a treatment abandonment rate of 45% when their prescriptions cost over $125 and 60% when the cost is over $500. The partnership will help facilitate health equity by connecting marginalized patients to prescribed care using financial support, boost staff productivity by eliminating 70% or more of manual effort on administrative tasks, and improve claims reimbursement for providers while also improving patient experience across demographics.

"Myndshft began with the goal of removing barriers to care, starting with administrative bottlenecks that consume time that should be allocated to providing care," said Myndshft CEO Ron Wince. "Addressing affordability is another essential to removing barriers to healthcare. Atlas is the industry leader in addressing this. Atlas and Myndshft working together becomes a force for freeing up financial resources that help patients achieve better health outcomes."

This comes on the heels of a period of sustained momentum for both organizations—with Atlas Health entering recent partnerships with Acentrus Specialty Partners, Vizient, and Flywire and Myndshft collaborating with Google —to strengthen their respective solutions for patients and providers.

About Atlas Health

Atlas Health automates philanthropic aid to improve access, affordability, outcomes and health equity for vulnerable populations. Through intelligent matching and patient-friendly digital enrollment to 20,000+ philanthropic aid programs, healthcare organizations can improve patient outcomes, advance health equity, reduce the total cost of care and improve the patient experience. Learn more at atlas.health.

About Myndshft

Myndshft's software-as-a-service automates and simplifies time-consuming healthcare patient access tasks associated with Prior Authorization, eligibility and benefits verification, and patient financial responsibility, freeing providers and payers to concentrate more fully on patient care. Myndshft works with leading providers, payers, and health information exchanges. For more information, visit www.myndshft.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlas Health